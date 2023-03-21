Post FED Rate Announcement Rally Predicted. Analysts Are Predicting Big Gains for Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and TMS Network (TMSN)

Introduction
The Federal Reserve of the United States has been aggressively hiking interest rates for months now. Yet, near the end of the hiking cycle, market participants are hopeful. The crypto market has been rallying recently. Ripple (XRP) continues its battle with the SEC. Litecoin (LTC) has been struggling to keep up. But there’s a new contender. Having raised over $2 million in phase one of presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has been making waves.
Fed Policy
The Fed has been fighting high inflation for months. As a result, the economy has suffered. The latest victim was Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). SVB held a portion of the assets backing the USDC stablecoin – to the tune of around $3.3 billion. Fears of USDC no longer being solvent spread like wildfire. As a result, USDC depegged causing the crypto market to plummet.
Thankfully, the US government stepped in to guarantee SVB customer deposits. USDC regained its peg, the market rallied, and has not stopped for over a week. Investors are scrambling to catch the ride up. Market participants hope the Fed will pause interest rate hiking at the next FOMC meeting. Thus, there has been a bullish change in market sentiment.
Ripple (XRP) vs SEC
As Ripple (XRP) is still struggling in its case against the SEC, holders are hopeful. Coinbase recently announced that they’d be open to relisting Ripple (XRP) if they win the case. Ripple (XRP) has been struggling for years now. Held back by the uncertainty surrounding the case, analysts expect Ripple (XRP) to rally hard if there is a favorable outcome. Yet, this is a big if.
Holders of Ripple (XRP) have seen relatively minor gains over the last three years. For many Ripple (XRP) holders, the opportunity cost may begin to outweigh the potential rewards if the case lasts much longer. A conclusive outcome for Ripple (XRP) may be many months away.
Litecoin (LTC)
As investors scramble to ride the recent crypto rally, many have looked to Litecoin (LTC). Litecoin (LTC) has been around for over a decade as one of the first altcoins. The “silver to Bitcoin’s (BTC) gold” Litecoin (LTC) was created as a faster payment alternative to BTC. But, Litecoin (LTC) has a major issue.
The critical problem is that there are now many newer, faster payment networks, like Ripple (XRP). Litecoin (LTC) is one of the tokens at high risk of fading into irrelevancy. Despite this, as altcoins rally, Litecoin (LTC) still has a place in many investors’ portfolios. Subsequently, Litecoin (LTC) is expected to follow the performance of the market.
TMS Network (TMSN)
Built on Ethereum, TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized exchange set to revolutionize how traders operate on-chain. With a vast retinue of tradeable asset classes, TMS Network (TMSN) offers many assets unavailable on other DEXs. From crypto to stocks, FOREX to CFDs, traders from all backgrounds will feel at home on the TMS Network (TMSN) exchange.
TMS Network (TMSN) token holders are entitled to various benefits. From trading bots to on-chain data, TMS Network (TMSN) holders can leverage robust trading tools unavailable to non-holders. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) holders enjoy a share in commission fees generated by the protocol.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.