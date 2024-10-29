Popcat Price Drops 15%, Pepe Coin Will Retest Support Level, Savvy Investors Are Shifting to DeFi Giant Lunex Network 

Pepe was poised for a massive breakout in Uptober but the token is now retesting a critical support level.
Similarly, Popcat may have reached a new all-time high earlier this month though the token’s trading volume is now rapidly declining. Meanwhile, Lunex Network’s presale has reached a new milestone of raising $1.2 million during its explosive ICO.
Pepe (PEPE) Loses Momentum Despite Predictions of a Breakout
The price of PEPE coin has fallen by 7.46% over the last seven days despite analysts being optimistic about an upcoming breakout. Since Pepe’s medium-term price chart was forming a pennant shape, analysts believed Pepe’s price would surge to a new high by the end of October. However, Pepe is quickly losing investor interest as the token’s volume has already declined by 25.50% over the last 24 hours.
Pepe is currently trading for $0.00001003 after an intra-day decrease of 1.56%. Since Pepe’s MACD Level and Momentum Indicator both suggest bearish dominance, Pepe’s price is expected to retest the $0.00000722 support in upcoming weeks. If Pepe’s buying pressure increases, the token could experience a resurgence towards the $0.00001282 resistance before the end of Q4.
Popcat (POPCAT) Poised to Hit New ATH After 70% Price Rally
Popcat has been on a positive trend throughout the last 30 days as Popcat’s price recorded significant 70% gains. Since Popcat reached a new all-time high of $1.54 only 10 days ago, analysts expect the token’s current uptrend to continue until the end of Q4.
Popcat is currently trading for $1.42 after a significant intra-day increase of 9.65%. Popcat’s volume has decreased by 14.88% over the last 24 hours which could be indicating a small dip in investor interest. Since Popcat is still trading above its Simple Moving Averages, Popcat’s price could surge to a new all-time high of $1.57 before the end of October.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Attracts Meme Coin Investors with New DeFi Token
Lunex Network is experiencing one of the most explosive presales that the crypto market has ever seen. Since Lunex Network’s presale has already raised nearly $1.2 million in less than a month, even meme coin investors are now jumping ship to this new utility altcoin. If Lunex Network’s demand continues to skyrocket, analysts are projecting a huge 100x rally on Lunex Network’s official launch day.
The reason why Lunex Network is attracting thousands of investors is the platform’s multi-chain trading capabilities. While traditional exchanges struggle to offer cross-chain interoperability and third-party wallets are considered highly unsafe, Lunex Network’s new DeFi exchange effortlessly resolves these problems. By integrating smart contracts on its interconnected ecosystem, Lunex Network allows traders to swap any two tokens across 40,000+ different blockchains.
Since security plays a huge role in crypto exchanges, Lunex Network features an Ethereum-backed security system that encrypts every financial trade directly on Ethereum’s immutable blockchain. To make things even better, Lunex Network also features a unique no-KYC policy that allows traders to maintain their anonymity whilst making crypto transactions.
As Lunex Network aims to dominate the entire crypto exchange market, the platform’s portfolio tracker and crypto wallet extends beyond crypto tokens and also allows traders to store their stocks, bonds, and ETFs on a single platform.
Despite these impressive features, Lunex Network is still selling tokens for just $0.0017 each. Since Lunex Network is already poised to deliver 1,800% gains by the end of its viral presale, analysts are projecting a big price surge by the end of this week.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.