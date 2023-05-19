Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) Slide While TMS Network (TMSN) Smashes Through with 1700% Price Hike

Several factors, both internal and external, are affecting cryptocurrencies across the board. From slumps in global stock markets to increased scrutiny from government and governmental bodies, from crypto market saturation to Bitcoin (BTC) suffering from price pressure, established platforms such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) are finding the going tough.
Investors are increasingly turning to brand-new pioneering crypto projects as they seek something to break the mold. TMS Network (TMSN) is reaping the dividends, with prices of its native token hiking by 1700% since its recent presale launch.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a blockchain provider that focuses on providing plasma chains, sidechains, and other technologies to provide solutions to the challenges of scalability that still dogs Ethereum’s blockchain. Using the slicker, more sustainable proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, Polygon (MATIC) has become a favorite of developers seeking scalability and interoperability with Ethereum’s network.
Thanks to its interoperability, Polygon (MATIC) allows the streamlined development of decentralized applications (dApps) across various platforms. In addition, Polygon (MATIC) supports faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions, improving the overall user experience for all dApp users.
While proving a massive development in the advancement of allowing the adoption of Ethereum’s blockchain capabilities alongside other networks, Polygon (MATIC) is finding itself under enormous pressure from several new projects offering similar scalable and interconnected solutions, thus increasing the pressure on Polygon (MATIC) to find innovative ways to stay ahead of the competition.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is finding progress held back by the continuing talks over the US debt ceiling between President Biden and House Leader Kevin McCarthy. Polkadot (DOT), like Polygon (MATIC), has garnered a reputation as a leading provider of interoperability and scalable infrastructure solutions yet has to remain immune to market turmoil.
With Polkadot (DOT)’s native DOT token being regularly used for governance and staking purposes, any reduction in investment in the platform could begin to impact network security and the ability of Polkadot (DOT) to secure consensus to validate smart contracts.
Polkadot (DOT) is seeking to calm the waters with ambitious plans for cross-blockchain transfers for all types of data and assets, which, if successful, should keep the platform ahead of many of the growing number of rivals. However, if economic challenges continue in the longer term, these plans may hit growing resistance, leading to prolonged pressure on the price of Polkadot (DOT).
TMS Network (TMSN)
As the global financial landscape continues to evolve apace, technological innovation can help platforms adjust to changing market dynamics and push platforms to new heights. TMS Network (TMSN)is emerging as a platform that empowers investors with its brand-new pioneering social trading platform.
TMS Network (TMSN) employs robust security measures, including advanced cutting-edge encryption technology and a fully decentralized blockchain infrastructure that ensures user privacy. Through this, TMS Network (TMSN) protects the integrity of transactions and the confidentiality of users, providing traders with vast levels of confidence.
In addition, TMS Network (TMSN) offers unprecedented transaction efficiency thanks to streamlined processes and pioneering new technology. Fast, seamless, and efficient transactions are conducted without compromising network performance, allowing users to enjoy full access to the world of digital access trading.
Conclusion
While established platforms such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) continue to battle against the stream of factors impacting crypto markets across the board, TMS Network (TMSN) is providing investors with an exciting new way of providing growth potential for their money.
TMS Network (TMSN) recently launched its presale event and has already raised $5.6 million in liquidity while realizing gains of 1700% for the earliest bullish investors. This momentum continues to grow as the TMS Network (TMSN) presale progresses, with tokens now available for $0.088 during the third presale stage. With exciting levels of innovation at the heart of TMS Network (TMSN), anyone investing now can reap outstanding dividends as the platform truly takes off.
