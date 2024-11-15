Polkadot Price Flashes Bullish Signal Amid DeFi Investment Surge 

Polkadot’s price predictions are bullish after DOT breached its $5 resistance. So far, DOT’s price has surged 9% over the last 30 days, adding to a 16% uptick in the last week.
DOT’s breakout follows the formation of a falling wedge pattern that could reverse DOT’s bearish streak.
AAVE is also on the radar of crypto bulls, with its price flashing signs of retesting the $200 resistance. Are crypto bulls right with their AAVE and Polkadot price predictions?
Let’s find out.
Polkadot price predictions turn bullish amid DOT’s 18% uptick
Crypto bulls are predicting a bull run for DOT now that its price has started showing signs of a bullish resurgence. After a devastating drop of over 90% from its all-time high of $54 three years ago, DOT’s price has struggled to breach the $10 resistance level despite several attempts.
The past 30 days, however, have seen a DOT price hike of 18%, which has added to a bi-weekly uptick of 21%. This recent DOT performance has sparked bullish sentiment around DOT. What’s more, Hyperbridge, which is a highly anticipated interoperability protocol, has launched on Polkadot in a move that could bring liquidity to Polkadot’s open-source blockchain.
Crypto bulls prepare to accumulate AAVE ahead of predicted surge
Another cryptocurrency on the watchlist of most crypto bulls is AAVE. Over the last 30 days, AAVE has registered a price increase of 7% as its bullish momentum increased. Compared to its price two weeks ago, AAVE has surged over 13% to settle at $183.75. Similar to DOT, AAVE is struggling to recover from a 73% dip as its price has languished around the $100 mark for several years.
If AAVE bulls manage to establish support at the $150 zone, AAVE could gather enough momentum to breach its $200 resistance level. Adding to AAVE’s bullish sentiment is a recent development that has seen AAVE receive an increased inflow of Coinbase Wrapped Bitcoin (cbBTC). So far, AAVE’s weekly inflow of cbBTC has reached $200 million and could increase in the coming weeks.
Lunex’s DEX and aggregator delivers deep DeFi liquidity
Lunex Network is the latest sensation in DeFi. As more crypto enthusiasts embrace DeFi through DEXs and on-chain markets, liquidity becomes scarce, and most DeFi traders fall victim to complex platforms with skyrocketing network fees.
Lunex offers a unique solution that connects multiple chains under one roof while providing access to more than 50,000 currency pairs. This capacity to unlock crypto liquidity across multiple chains offers an unrivaled level of transparency as the entire network is decentralized.
Lunex is built with an aggregator designed to source liquidity across multiple AMM protocols, thereby enabling DeFi traders to execute trades with speed and limited slippage.
Each transaction is 100% secure as Lunex deploys audited smart contracts to execute each trade. At the moment, Lunex is in its presale, and so far, over 1.4 billion LNEX tokens have been sold. Could LNEX offer crypto bulls meteoric gains this cycle?
Conclusion
Crypto bulls are returning to the market, and the Polkadot price predictions forecast a 2x surge for DOT in the short term. AAVE is also likely to register a bullish resurgence, but crypto enthusiasts looking for the most gains should check out Lunex Network.
You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.