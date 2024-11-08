Polkadot and Shiba Inu Prices Surge: Will the Rally Last as Investors Eye This New Crypto? 

Two of the most talked about tokens lately are Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polkadot (DOT). Their values have been continuously climbing.
This begs the issue of how long these gains may endure. Recent blockchain developments have helped Polkadot stand more appealing to developers and investors, therefore boosting it.
In contrast, the Shiba Inu’s rise is driven by higher “whale” transactions meaning that large investors are buying these tokens. This could mean even more buying is on the horizon. However, for these upswings to continue, both coins will require investors’ attention and avoid the risks of the crypto environment.
What’s driving Polkadot’s recent upswing?
The ongoing “Polkadot 2.0” update is expected to bring a plethora of new features to the platform. As such Polkadot has recently seen a surge in demand. This upcoming update will enable a dynamic reallocation of parachain cores and therefore, the ability of a parachain to allocate its resources as it wishes.
Further, the improved staking mechanism of Polkadot has played a major role in increasing investors’ confidence. It is now paying out higher staking rewards, and providing more opportunities for participation to the holders of cryptocurrencies.
Particularly for those concentrating on distributed applications and DeFi (decentralized finance) initiatives, these staking enhancements boost Polkadot’s trade volume and market capitalization, therefore establishing it as an appealing alternative in the developing blockchain scene.
Over the last month, Polkadot has shown volatility with notable price changes. It started the month robust but showed a clear drop halfway through the month, which reflected general market trends. Polkadot showed indications of improvement around the end of the month however it did not quite recoup its starting value.
Get ready for a possible rally in the Shiba Inu price: find out what’s causing the spike right now!
Like Polkadot, Shiba Inu price has surged as well. Low selling pressure is a major factor for this increase as the MVRV statistic is almost neutral. This suggests that most SHIB holders have only minimal profits, making them less likely to sell. This situation supports a stable or climbing Shiba Inu price as selling pressure remains limited.
Another positive factor is the potential “golden cross” on the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) chart, a bullish pattern that could fuel further gains if SHIB crosses key resistance levels. Such a pattern is often viewed as a strong buy signal, which could push the Shiba Inu price even higher.
Analysts project a 23% rise in SHIB’s value if these conditions hold, as the favorable technical signals attract more buyers to the token. Together, these trends support continued optimism around the Shiba Inu price trajectory.
