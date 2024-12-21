Polkadot and Hedera Lose Ground While Rollblock’s Presale Makes Headlines 

November was a fantastic month for crypto investing, but some tokens definitely had it better than others. Despite a bullish month, the Polkadot price is down 15% on the one-week candle and lost a place to stellar on the market cap rankings.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) supporters were calling for a new HBAR ATH when it grew exponentially during November but still fell 50% short of a new HBAR ATH.
On the good news front, GambleFi giant Rollblock presale cracked the $7.4 million mark, indicating that this is the crypto to be in this bull run.
Rollblock (RBLK): Crypto presale grabs investment headlines with $7.4 million reached
In a market where many tokens struggle to maintain momentum, presales like Rollblock’s are proving why they’re the golden ticket for investors. While some coins fall short of expectations, Rollblock continues to dominate headlines, surpassing $7.4 million in presale liquidity.
Presales offer a unique opportunity to invest in tokens at their most lucrative stage—before they hit the open market. Rollblock capitalizes on this by combining GambleFi with decentralized finance (DeFi), creating a platform that promises both immediate growth and long-term sustainability.
For savvy investors, the Rollblock presale represents more than just a token purchase; it’s an early seat at the table of a groundbreaking project that merges entertainment with financial innovation.
Polkadot (DOT): Polkadot price fails to rise to the occasion
The day before the American election, the Polkadot price stood at $3.78. A month later, the Polkadot price was $11.44, a 203% increase. This sounds awesome, but it does not tell the whole story. Even after returning 3x in 4 weeks, the Polkadot price was still miles away from its ATH reached in November 2021.
The second week of December saw the woes continue for the Polkadot price as it lost 15% in quick time. The Polkadot price could not even cling to its low base in a week that saw Bitcoin reach a new ATH over 108k. Could Polkadot’s race be run? Never say never, but the chances of the Polkadot price ever coming close to its ATH is slim.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR): False hope for HBAR ATH
Hedera Hashgraph did something amazing in November, too. From $0.045 to $0.38 for an astonishing 744% return. There were high hopes for a new HBAR ATH, but it was not to be. The rise during November certainly indicated a new HBAR ATH was on the cards. But ultimately, it was a bridge too far, and the HBAR price stalled out at just below $0.40 and has since lost ground to less than $0.30.
What are the chances of a new HBAR ATH? Sadly, it’s not good. Even at its post-election high, HBAR was still priced at half its ATH value achieved more than three years ago.
Conclusion
Blockchain tech is great, but it follows the same Darwinian rules as all the others: the strong shall survive. As the cryptosphere evolves, older tokens that cannot evolve with it are getting left behind. The lack of a new HBAR ATH and the flailing Polkadot price is evidence of that. Fortunately, Rollblock proves the opposite, and its ongoing presale is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons.
Rollblock is now available at $0.043 directly from their website.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.