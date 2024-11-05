Political Memecoins And High-Stakes Bets Surge As Election Approaches

With election season heating up, political memecoins like $PEOPLE, $MAGA, $HARRIS, and $TRUMP are surging. In just the last 24 hours, $MAGA has jumped by 37%, $STRUMP by 45%, and $TRUMP by 10%.
As these tokens rise, political sentiment and cryptocurrency speculation are converging in unexpected ways.
Donald Trump has made his stance on crypto clear: he supports strong leadership, a Bitcoin reserve, and SEC reform. Kamala Harris has shown some interest in digital assets but remains more reserved in her stance.
Historically, post-election clarity has led to Bitcoin rallies, and this election could bring similar market swings.
Whale Bets On Harris Victory
In the past 11 hours, one major “whale” has staked $5 million in USDC on Polymarket, betting on a Harris victory.
The individual withdrew funds from Binance before transferring them to Polymarket, where a Harris win would return up to $10.87 million. This address, identified as 0x9ad…883, is now the largest Polymarket account betting on Harris.
美国大选即将到来，一个鲸鱼看好哈里斯能赢得大选：过去 11 个小时里他在 @Polymarket 上花了 500 万 USDC 押注哈里斯赢。
他在 11 个小时前从币安提出 500 万枚 USDC，然后存入 Polymarket 全部押注了哈里斯赢下大选。如果哈里斯赢了他会获得高达 $1087 万的回报。https://t.co/SCbNRy5WVC
本文由… pic.twitter.com/aWQHaWoUBn
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) November 4, 2024
Meanwhile, the largest address betting on Trump, 0xd23…f29, recently doubled down with an additional $2.35 million, bringing his total bet on a Trump win to $14.13 million. If Trump wins, this account stands to make an $8.78 million profit. Should Harris win, the 0x9ad…883 address would secure around $5.85 million.
在上午提到的这个 0x9ad…883 地址买了 $500 万哈里斯赢，成为 Polymarket 上押注哈里斯胜选的最大地址之后。Polymarket 上押注特朗普胜选的最大地址 0xd23…f29 也在过去 6 个小时里加仓了 $235 万特朗普胜选。
现在这两个最大地址情况就是：
0xd23…f29 地址买了 $1413 万特朗普胜选，赢了赚… https://t.co/UTVajBV5jC pic.twitter.com/kbXhTpB7KZ
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) November 4, 2024
As November 6 draws closer, both memecoins and high-stakes bets are fueling market anticipation. These two top addresses now embody the battle between political optimism and risk-taking on digital platforms. With the outcome just days away, the crypto world watches eagerly to see who will win this unique financial wager.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
