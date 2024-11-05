Political Memecoins And High-Stakes Bets Surge As Election Approaches

November 4, 2024

With election season heating up, political memecoins like $PEOPLE, $MAGA, $HARRIS, and $TRUMP are surging. In just the last 24 hours, $MAGA has jumped by 37%, $STRUMP by 45%, and $TRUMP by 10%.

As these tokens rise, political sentiment and cryptocurrency speculation are converging in unexpected ways.

Donald Trump has made his stance on crypto clear: he supports strong leadership, a Bitcoin reserve, and SEC reform. Kamala Harris has shown some interest in digital assets but remains more reserved in her stance.

Historically, post-election clarity has led to Bitcoin rallies, and this election could bring similar market swings.

Whale Bets On Harris Victory

In the past 11 hours, one major “whale” has staked $5 million in USDC on Polymarket, betting on a Harris victory.

The individual withdrew funds from Binance before transferring them to Polymarket, where a Harris win would return up to $10.87 million. This address, identified as 0x9ad…883, is now the largest Polymarket account betting on Harris.

Meanwhile, the largest address betting on Trump, 0xd23…f29, recently doubled down with an additional $2.35 million, bringing his total bet on a Trump win to $14.13 million. If Trump wins, this account stands to make an $8.78 million profit. Should Harris win, the 0x9ad…883 address would secure around $5.85 million.

As November 6 draws closer, both memecoins and high-stakes bets are fueling market anticipation. These two top addresses now embody the battle between political optimism and risk-taking on digital platforms. With the outcome just days away, the crypto world watches eagerly to see who will win this unique financial wager.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Image Source: semenyaka/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

