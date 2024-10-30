Plus Wallet’s Security & Flexibility Draws In Web3 Users! NGRAVE Integrates MetaMask and XRP Ledger Hits Record High in Activity

The crypto wallet space has seen exciting changes recently. NGRAVE launched a new MetaMask integration, making it easy to use the ZERO hardware wallet for trading and managing Ethereum-based assets.
Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger is recording a surge in activity, likely due to Ripple’s ongoing legal issues with the SEC and the launch of XRPL Snap.
Similarly, Plus Wallet is attracting massive attention in the Web3 space for offering versatility through cross-chain support and strong security features. Its reward-driven model is the most appealing for users, helping them earn passive income while discovering new opportunities.
NGRAVE Launches MetaMask Integration
NGRAVE has introduced a MetaMask integration for its ZERO hardware wallet, allowing users to manage activities like transactions, staking, and swapping. Once the ZERO wallet is synced with MetaMask, users can scan QR codes generated by MetaMask to securely verify and sign transactions offline.
To ensure smooth compatibility with MetaMask’s supported tokens and Ethereum-based networks, NGRAVE contributed to the development of the ERC-4527 protocol. This integration aims to provide a more secure and efficient way for users to manage their digital assets across various platforms.
XRP Ledger Activity Rises As Ripple Gains Ground
The XRP Ledger has experienced a major rise in activity, likely tied to Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC. Data from Santiment reveals that more than 35,799 unique wallets made transactions in a single day, marking the highest level in three months. Additionally, 3,858 new wallets were created in just one day, the largest increase in over seven months.
Some suspect this growing interest could also be linked to the introduction of XRPL Snap, a tool that integrates MetaMask with the XRP Ledger. Ripple recently won a ruling that stated XRP is not a security when sold to retail investors. However, the SEC filed an appeal in mid-October, and the next updates are expected within 90 days.
Everything About Plus Wallet’s Web3 Capabilities
Right now, Web3 is one of the most profitable sectors in crypto, but traditional wallets don’t have the necessary features to help users take full advantage of its potential. Plus Wallet is becoming popular as an easy-to-use Web3 wallet that fills this gap, offering cross-chain compatibility while prioritizing security.
Unlike typical wallets that restrict users to a single network, Plus Wallet’s cross-chain functionality allows easy asset transfers between different blockchain networks. This flexibility allows users to interact with various ecosystems and discover promising new projects early on.
In terms of security, Plus Wallet uses strong encryption and storing private keys right on users’ devices, which protects assets from external access. It also offers two-factor authentication options like Face ID and PIN codes, ensuring users have full control over their assets.
Along with these benefits Plus Wallet still offers more. Its rewards features allow users to earn passive income directly within the app. With the “swap to earn” feature, users receive rewards for every crypto swap, with no limits on the number of swaps, creating an unlimited income stream.
Ultimately, Plus Wallet prioritizes user benefits, combining cross-chain flexibility and a built-in rewards system to help users secure top investment opportunities while growing their income. In today’s market, Plus Wallet stands out as one of the best Web3 crypto wallets, allowing users to explore the space while keeping their funds secure.
The Top Web3 Crypto Wallet in 2024
These developments are changing the game in the wallet market. NGRAVE’s new MetaMask integration is great for anyone looking for a hardware wallet for their Ethereum assets. Meanwhile, the heightened activity on the XRP Ledger shows the users’ growing interest in the XRP blockchain.
However, Plus Wallet is way ahead of its competitors. It offers all the key features needed for easy trading right on one screen. With its cross-chain access, strong security, and unlimited rewards, Plus Wallet gives users the freedom to make maximum crypto profits while feeling secure in the safety of their assets. These benefits have made it the preferred choice for web3 crypto wallets in 2024.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.