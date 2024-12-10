Investors Choose Plus Wallet for Security as Pro-Crypto SEC Chairman Signals Growth; More on the Latest Phantom Wallet Upgrade
President-elect Trump has selected Paul Atkins as SEC chairman, signalling a shift toward crypto-friendly policies and creating new growth opportunities for investors.
As the industry grows, a secure crypto wallet is essential to safeguard assets and take advantage of these opportunities. Plus Wallet stands out as a strong choice, offering advanced security along with smooth cross-chain access, and rewarding features. As a self-custody wallet, it provides users with complete control, making it a favourite among those prioritizing security and privacy.
Meanwhile, the latest Phantom Wallet upgrade expands multichain support with Sui, offering faster transactions and BTC staking options, enhancing its appeal to DeFi users.
How the New SEC Chairman Could Benefit Crypto
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the next SEC Chairman. Atkins, known for his pro-business stance, has expressed support for the cryptocurrency industry, having worked with crypto firms through his consulting company.
As SEC chairman, he is expected to shift away from heavy regulation, a contrast to the approach under outgoing chairman Gary Gensler. Atkins has advocated for rules that allow innovation while ensuring markets remain fair and free from fraud. His leadership could contribute to a bullish 2025 for crypto, as more supportive regulations take shape in the U.S.
Phantom Wallet Upgrade Introduces Sui Blockchain
The latest Phantom Wallet upgrade shows that the platform has added support for Sui, a blockchain known for fast processing and low transaction fees. This expands Phantom’s multichain support to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and now Sui. Jameel Khalfan from the Sui Foundation stated that this integration is a significant step for the layer-1 chain.
This Phantom Wallet upgrade provides users with access to decentralised finance options, including BTC staking through liquid tokens like LBTC. After a tough 2023, this Phantom Wallet upgrade shows the company’s efforts to grow and improve its offerings.
Plus Wallet: Secure & Rewarding Crypto Management
The crypto market offers many earning opportunities, but users need a secure crypto wallet that also provides flexibility to fully benefit from them. Plus Wallet combines these strengths, offering strong protection alongside features like cross-chain access, quick token listings, and passive income opportunities.
Plus Wallet ensures security with advanced encryption, keeping private keys stored locally on the user’s device and out of third-party access. This gives users full control over their funds, as not even Plus Wallet can access their information. Additional protections like Face ID and PIN code authentication further safeguard assets.
Beyond secure storage, this secure crypto wallet also helps users grow their earnings with its Swap to Earn and Refer to Earn reward programs. The Swap to Earn feature rewards users for swapping assets within the app, turning routine transactions into a continuous source of income. Refer to Earn boosts this further by rewarding users for the swapping activity of their referrals. With no limits on swaps or referrals, users can earn unlimited rewards as the platform grows.
Moreover, Plus Wallet’s cross-chain access allows users to manage multiple assets from different blockchains in one place, adding convenience to its list of benefits. This combination of secure functionality and rewarding features positions Plus Wallet as an all-in-one solution for crypto enthusiasts.
Final Thoughts
With Paul Atkins set to lead as the SEC Chairman, this crypto-friendly regulatory shift could pave the way for major market growth in the coming months. In this context, both Phantom Wallet and Plus Wallet provide advanced features to help users capitalize on these opportunities and maximize gains.
The latest Phantom Wallet upgrade adds Sui support, enhancing multichain compatibility and introducing BTC staking for DeFi users. However, Plus Wallet delivers a more well-rounded solution, combining advanced security, seamless cross-chain functionality, and unlimited earning opportunities in a user-friendly mobile app. Its robust security measures and passive income features establish it as one of the most secure crypto wallets to protect assets and grow earnings in 2025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.