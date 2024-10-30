The recent rebound of Bitcoin past the $70K mark underscores the importance of timing in crypto investing, especially after last week’s $271 million in liquidations. Yet, along with timing, the right tools can make a world of difference.
Crypto platforms like Binance and Plus Wallet are redefining how users interact with digital assets. Binance’s partnership with Paymonade enables direct crypto-to-card transactions, simplifying the process for users.
Meanwhile, Plus Wallet offers unique advantages, such as 15-minute token listings that bypass lengthy queues and an exclusive crypto invoicing feature. With these innovations, Plus Wallet is making bold moves to compete with the biggest names in the crypto wallet industry, setting a new pace for user-focused solutions.
Market Rebounds Following $271M in Crypto Liquidations
With Bitcoin now crossing the $70K threshold, recent data from CoinGlass highlights the importance of timing and careful leverage management in crypto investing. Last week’s $271 million in crypto liquidations—led by Ethereum at $72.97 million and Bitcoin at $56.55 million—show how sudden price drops can impact even the most established assets.
Traders in long positions were hit hardest as optimistic market projections fell short, underscoring the need for caution. Although today’s rally has renewed optimism, recent liquidations underscore that timing and moderation are key to navigating crypto’s unpredictable terrain.
The New Binance Partnership Allows Crypto-to-Card Sales
Binance recently announced a partnership with Paymonade to introduce direct crypto selling to credit and debit cards. This collaboration allows Binance users to convert crypto holdings into local currency, which can be deposited directly onto their bank cards, simplifying the selling process.
While gradually rolling out globally, the service requires passing both Binance and Paymonade identity verification processes. This Binance partnership reflects its ongoing effort to expand user options on its platform, streamlining transactions for increased accessibility and convenience without compromising security.
Plus Wallet Sets New Standard with 15-Min Listings & Invoicing Tools
Plus Wallet’s efficient token listing process allows new tokens to go live in as little as 15 minutes. Unlike Binance or Trust Wallet, which have lengthy queues and waiting times of multiple weeks, Plus Wallet provides an accessible and timely solution for token issuers, enabling them to reach the market without delay.
This swift approach also benefits traders, who gain access to a broader selection of tokens more quickly, enhancing their trading opportunities with a steady stream of new listings.
Plus Wallet also makes invoicing easy, offering a straightforward way for freelancers and businesses to send and receive payments. Users can create invoices in either cryptocurrency or fiat (traditional currency like USD) and share them directly with clients, making it ideal for those seeking flexible payment options.
With its quick listing capability and user-friendly invoicing system, Plus Wallet has earned a reputation as the best Trust Wallet alternative. Beyond these standout features, Plus Wallet offers everything a user might expect from a 2024 crypto wallet—security, diverse asset support, and seamless usability.
Together, these elements make Plus Wallet a comprehensive option, empowering both individuals and businesses to manage their crypto needs with confidence and ease.
Final Words
The crypto market’s recent movements emphasize the need for strategic timing and reliable tools. Binance’s collaboration with Paymonade expands transaction options, providing a more straightforward crypto-to-card pathway. Yet, Plus Wallet distinguishes itself by meeting the diverse needs of modern crypto users.
Plus Wallet combines efficiency with flexibility with its fast token listings and an invoicing feature suitable for individuals and businesses. For users and businesses looking to optimize their crypto experience, Plus Wallet not only meets but exceeds the expectations of a versatile Trust Wallet alternative, supporting a wide range of activities with simplicity and speed.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.