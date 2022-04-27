Pets of Elon Announces It Has Collected 1,050 ETH, and 1,283 BNB From Its Token Presale

Dubai, UAE, April 27, 2022 – $POE token is the native currency of the Pets Of Elon project. Pets Of Elon is a cryptocurrency project based on the Ethereum Network (ETH), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that never stops pumping and growing through the use of true deflationary techniques and further income generation for the ecosystem to reward its holders in different ways called $POE that users could currently purchase via a Pre-sale at a low price.
What Is Pets of Elon (POE)?
Pets Of Elon ($POE) is a deflationary dog token based on the Ethereum Network (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will fully support a Liquidity Providing Pool, Yield Farming, Staking Rewards, Launching IDOs, NFT Minting, DAO Features, and Metaverse.
Pets Of Elon will never stop growing by using proper deflationary techniques and further income generation for the ecosystem to reward its holders in different ways. At the end of the year, with $1000 worth of $POE invested. You can earn up to $795,190.30 worth of $POE at 795,190.30% APY.
$POE will provide liquidity to market makers. That means that when market makers give assets to the platform, they get a reward in return which will be in the form of POE tokens. Most of the time, market makers make an income from the trading fees.
Our platform has a staking option where $POE holders can stake the tokens in the staking pools and get rewards and transaction fees. When the pre-sale is over, four staking pools will be available, distributed fairly between the Ethereum and Binance Smart chains. Users will either stake $POE and get it as a reward in our platform or stake $POE UniSwap LP tokens or PancakeSwap LP tokens in return for $POE tokens.
Strong Community
Pets Of Elon is a real community and is not controlled by a few people. Pets Of Elon ($POE) has a strong community at its core and is your ticket to great rewards.
Fair Launch
POE is a fully decentralized ecosystem. Our tokens are designed to be highly Secure, Decentralised, and Fair. Pets of Elon (POE) is building an entire ecosystem of products for long-term use on lunar land.
Deflationary Mechanism
All the burned tokens will be sent to a burn wallet (nobody has access to this wallet) which is considered a top holder; that means this dead wallet gets proportional transaction rewards. The burn happens on every transaction and accelerates as the wallet gets bigger & forever!
💥''Believe in the future''💥
Use Cases
Numerous users were thrilled by the tremendous outcomes of the pre-sale and IDO, prompting POE to expand faster and offer even more possibilities to its investors. Pets Of Elon is offering a staking program and launchpad to entice investors and allow them to earn even more profit.
One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of long-term volume, which invariably slows down further development and any subsequent reinvestment into enhancing the project. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months. Pets Of Elon solves this by investing a percentage of the marketing wallet into yield-bearing assets, with profits generated inherently reintroduced back into the project in the form of marketing, token buybacks, etc. Thereby increasing the profile of the project and attracting new investors.
POE’s long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (POEverse). We plan to have virtual real estate in the various ecosystems on Ethereum, BSC, and other blockchains, Develop unique experiences and generate revenue from advertising on said lands.
We are building a bridge that will allow our users to combine different blockchains to work with applications, products, and tokens located on different blockchains within a single ecosystem. By combining the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, we decided to fully support a project ecosystem that consists of – the Liquidity Providing Pool – Yield Farming program – Staking Rewards program – Launching IDOs – NFT Minting – DAO Features – Metaverse.
Pets Of Elon not only grows inwards but outwards as well. He will not only be growing through buying the $POE supply but will do so by using a portion of the marketing funds to create its investment portfolio. Pets Of Elon will be investing in: – Blue chip NFT’s Land assets and creating experiences in the metaverse – Stable coin staking – Big and medium cap altcoins – Yield farms. Profits will be reinvested into $POE, as well as developing the project. Moreover, this strategy opens the doors toward partnerships with other projects that we might support by investing in and growing our community through partnerships.
DEX / CEX Upcoming on Major Exchanges
So far, the project has raised 1,050 ETH and 1,283 BNB from the token sale, with more expected to be realized.
”We are happy to announce that we have 1,050 ETH and 1,283 BNB from investors in various countries who have joined the presale and fully supported our project. We will start developing our big project in earnest. ”Believe in the future”. Says the Dev Team.”
A DEX aggregator that finds the best pricing for your POE deals. POE splits your trade across multiple DEXs along with their Liquidity Pool to ensure the best pricing and the least amount of slippage.
The first $POE token will trade on DEX. Like on UniSwap, BakerySwap, PancakeSwap, and 1inch starting on May 3rd, 2022. The addition of the token on MEXC Global is the first in a list of planned listings on CEX during the development of the Pets Of Elon project. A listing on such a high-volume exchange will bring more confidence to those looking to participate in the $POE presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any project.