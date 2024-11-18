Pepe Soars Past Bitcoin Cash, AI Coin Secures $2.1M Funding

Pepe Coin Surpasses Bitcoin Cash As Memecoin Mania Grows Stronger; AI Coin Raises $2.1M
The crypto market is on fire as most of the altcoins are in the green, courtesy of renewed interest from investors. However, memecoins have been the center of attraction. Pepe (PEPE), for instance, has skyrocketed by 132% over the last week.
The memecoin has even surpassed Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to join the top 15 cryptos. Meanwhile, an AI-based coin, IntelMarkets (INTL), has managed to raise $2.1 million in funding. Analysts say it could raise $5 million before the year ends.
Pepe (PEPE) Price Sees Triple Digit Gains, Enters Top 15 Cryptos
Pepe (PEPE) is the latest in the meme coin market to go on a blistering rally after Dogecoin. The price of the Pepe crypto has increased by 132.1% on the weekly timeframe and 126.1% on the monthly chart, according to CoinMarketCap.
The market cap of Pepe has also taken a huge pump, rising from a monthly low of $3.3 billion to reach a new high of $10 billion. As a result, Pepe (PEPE) has jumped to the top 15 cryptos, surpassing Sui, Bitcoin Cash, and Chainlink.
AlejandroBTC told his followers in a recent tweet the ongoing price surge is just beginning. The analyst forecasts the value of the Pepe price may pump to $0.00017064.
Meanwhile, the latest price surge comes after Coinbase announced the listing of the Pepe coin. Analysts like Max say the value of the memecoin could pump like Shiba Inu to $0.0001800.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Records Some Losses After Uptrend
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) failed to surpass a resistance at the $470 region lately which has slowed down its uptrend. The altcoin dropped close to the $400 region before the bulls pulled a comeback.
Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of the Bitcoin Cash crypto has gains of 13.6% on the weekly timeframe and 16.3% on the biweekly chart. The cryptocurrency is trading above the 200-SMA at $396.16, a sign that bulls are in control.
So, the Bitcoin Cash price could rise in the coming days. Wales posted a forecast of $900 on X recently. Another expert called InvestingHaven predicts the value of the Bitcoin Cash token could consolidate between $295 and $800 in 2025. In a bullish scenario where market trends stay positive and adoption increases, InvestingHaven forecasts a higher price target of $1,000.
IntelMarkets (INTL) Perpetual Futures Platform Attracts Investors
IntelMarkets (INTL) is the latest AI project that is making waves in the market right now. The project has raised over $2.1 million in funding, which is a sign of positive interest from investors. IntelMarkets is currently in the cryptocurrency ICO phase and is selling its INTL coin at $0.045. Analysts predict a price surge of 10x in the coming months.
IntelMarkets is on track to revolutionize trading as we know it today and bring together the best technology and trading opportunities. What makes IntelMarkets unique is its AI platform, the dual-chain system, and trading robots, all of which give the retail trader the opportunity to make more profits.
Currently, IntelMarkets’ team includes experienced experts from MIT, OpenAI, Goldman Sachs, etc. For those who engage in perpetual crypto trading, IntelMarkets provides leverage of up to 1000x. Such high leverage means that the users can increase their positions and can reap huge profits from relatively small investments.
Furthermore, perpetual traders can access these assets with the highest level of liquidity. Moreover, risk management measures have been introduced to enable perpetual traders to control risks that may arise. For users, this leverage option is an effective tool to make more profits.
Final Words
As the altcoin market prepares for a major uptrend, the prices of Pepe (PEPE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and IntelMarkets (INTL) are expected to follow suit. With its connection to AI and $100 billion perpetual trading markets, experts are more optimistic that INTL could end the year as the best crypto investment.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.