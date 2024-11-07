Pepe Coin Price News: PEPE Enters Japan’s Market, While Fantom Targets $1 And Cutoshi Sells Out

A few days back, Pepe (PEPE) officially became the first meme coin to penetrate the Japanese market.
While the latest development marks a major milestone for the frog-themed meme coin, it has also attracted enormous interest to other promising meme coin projects like Cutoshi (CUTO).
Meanwhile, top altcoin, Fantom (FTM) token has been teased to hit the $1 price mark after it made a noticeable recovery towards the $0.80 price mark on multiple occasions. While it is currently trading below this crucial level, technical analysis suggests an imminent price breakout.
Cutoshi’s Rapidly Selling Presale Attracts Growing Interest
Cutoshi (CUTO)’s funding milestone which has well exceeded the $700k mark is just another attraction for the meme coin project. However, Cutoshi’s main attraction lies within its hybrid ecosystem, as it merges the community culture of meme coins and the lucrativeness of decentralized finance (DeFi). Essentially, Cutoshi adopts Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin core principles of decentralization, privacy and monetary freedom.
While its ecosystem is established on these core principles, Cutoshi houses a DeFi hub that features a DEX platform, a staking protocol and a farming mechanism. Cutoshi’s Farming protocol allows community members to earn extra tokens, alongside complimentary NFTs and merch by engaging in specific quests and challenges. Additionally, Cutoshi hosts a learning academy aimed at spreading DeFi knowledge to a global audience.
Interestingly, the Cutoshi ecosystem is powered by the native $CUTO token. Doubling as a deflationary token, the CUTO token is designed to be self-sustaining. By adopting a burning mechanism, the CUTO token’s circulating supply is gradually depleted in order to drive scarcity which in turn boost demand and value over time. Having rapidly surged by 46% to $0.022 in the second presale stage, the CUTO token is set for a major disruption.
Pepe Coin Penetrates Japanese Market, Teases Upsurge
Pepe (PEPE) coin’s recent listing on BITPoint, a Japanese-based crypto exchange, marks an historic moment for the frog-themed meme coin. While the latest listing allows the meme coin to penetrate the Japanese market, it exposes it to massive adoption that could lead to an upsurge in PEPE price anytime soon.
Source: CoinMarketCap
Meanwhile, PEPE price trajectory is yet to reflect the bullish expectations as PEPE coin currently trades within a weekly price range of $0.0000096 and $0.0000091 as seen in the chart above. With about 5% decline in the past week and roughly 7% in the past month, PEPE coin appears to be consolidating in preparation for an imminent price breakout.
Furthermore, the Pepecoin community is very optimistic about a bullish Q4 as 86% of nearly 36K community members on CoinMarketCap voted in favor of a bullish price trajectory. This optimistic standpoint, coupled with a bullish year-to-date price trajectory suggests that PEPE coin is bound to regain its bullish momentum.
Fantom Token Faces Extended Consolidation Amidst Price Recovery
Fantom (FTM) is navigating an extended consolidation zone amidst its year-to-date price recovery. As seen in the yearly chart below, FTM price seem to be trapped below the $0.80 price mark as it aims to retest the levels above the $1 price mark.
Source: CoinMarketCap
Back in March, FTM token reached a yearly peak of $1.13, which marked the first time it is trading above this level since it last did around April 2022. However, unable to maintain its bullish momentum, FTM token faced a noticeable decline to as low as $0.28. While FTM token has since made a giant strides from this level, the recent price consolidation poses a major hindrance to its price recovery.
Regardless, the current trend may come to an end soon, considering the broader market bullish momentum. Moreso, Fantom’s technical analysis, including its Relative Strength Index (14) suggests a neutral sentiment. While this suggests that there may be no immediate price action, FTM price trajectory may be influenced by the broader market bullish momentum.
Can Cutoshi Compete With Pepe Coin Despite Japanese Market Entry?
Although Pepe Coin is exposed to a wider audience with its recent BITPoint listing, it doesn’t hold as much short term growth potential as Cutoshi at this stage. Cutoshi particularly stands out because of its lucrative potential and diverse market appeal.
