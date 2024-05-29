Pepe Coin (PEPE) Crosses $6 Billion With New ATH – 3 Cryptos Set To Follow This Trend

Pepe Coin (PEPE) recently crossed $6 billion in market capitalization, a new all-time high for the meme coin. While some crypto enthusiasts believe PEPE’s rally is not over, others have identified three cryptocurrencies, ETFSwap (ETFS), Ethena (ENA), and Ondo Finance (ONDO), promising similar growth trends in the short and long term.
ETFSwap (ETFS) Poses The Highest Market Potential For Profit
One standout feature that makes ETFSwap (ETFS) the top pick for new investment is the growth potential it poses. As several experts identified Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) growth prospects, ETFSwap (ETFS) stands out as a unique trading platform for ETFs and is poised for massive growth this year and many more to come.
ETFSwap (ETFS) is an innovative blockchain-based platform where users can trade tokenized ETFs and explore multiple DeFi frontiers. While the ETF assets are purchased from traditional markets, they are represented on the platform as tokenized versions, expanding trading boundaries in centralized and crypto markets.
This new platform offers benefits such as global accessibility to varying ETF assets, seamless convertibility to cryptocurrencies, access to liquidity, perpetual trading with high leverage, and market-making opportunities. At the same time, ETFSwap (ETFS) will remain fully decentralized, eliminating the interference of third-party bodies and prioritizing user privacy.
The listed benefits of this new ETFSwap (ETFS) platform encompass all that you’d imagine of a next-generation trading platform, especially with the emergence of spot crypto ETFs and the increase in popularity of ETF assets in the crypto landscape.
Even more interestingly, ETFSwap (ETFS) is currently on presale, which allows investors to get in while it’s still undervalued. Experts believe this promising token is a guaranteed 100x token after launch, and the ongoing presale is seeing massive demand due to its prospects.
Ethena (ENA) Looks To Follow Growth Trend On Pepe Coin (PEPE)
Ethena (ENA) is a new DeFi platform built for the minting, redemption, and staking of USDe, a new form of a synthetic dollar. The case for USDe is that it does not rely on any centralized infrastructure or over-collateralization. Compared to other popular stablecoins, USDe is backed fully by a decentralized asset with Delta hedging.
For example, USDe is backed by Ethereum. Athena (ENA) then shorts Ethereum (ETH) on centralized and decentralized exchanges with no added leverage, creating a fully counterbalanced short position on the coin.
Ethena’s native token, ENA, serves as the protocol’s governance token and can be locked for staking rewards. Investors have shown confidence in the cryptocurrency, seeing its rapid growth on USDe. The stablecoin minted over $400 million worth of USDe in the first week of public launch and has grown to a $2.7 billion market cap stablecoin as of this writing. On the other hand, Ethena (ENA) is trading at $0.8519 with a $1.3 billion market cap.
Ondo Finance (ONDO) Is A Prospective Gainer
Ondo Finance (ONDO) is a blockchain-based that brings institutional-grade products on-chain. Ondo Finance (ONDO) is a DeFi protocol that involves tokenizing real-world assets on the blockchain. The protocol has explicitly focused on bringing US Treasury yields on-chain, and its OUSG Fund has already drawn over $249 million in TVL, demonstrating the growing demand for a tokenized form of TradFi’s largest risk-free asset.
Ondo Finance (ONDO) also prides itself on key partnerships it has secured with solid institutions. BlackRock manages the underlying ETF for Ondo Finance’s OUSG fund, and the platform uses Coinbase to convert USDC to USD. As of this writing, Ondo Finance (ONDO) is trading at $1.15 with a market cap of $1.6 billion, and investors are betting heavily on the token’s prospect.
Conclusion
While all listed cryptocurrencies pose room to grow, ETFSwap (ETFS) shows the best prospects because the coin is still on presale. We see some similarities between ETFSwap (ETFS) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) as projects capitalizing on the narrative for tokenized and real-world assets. For example, Ondo Finance’s presale has provided over 20x returns to early investors with room for higher growth.
Experts believe the prospects are higher on the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale, and there’s no better time to get in than the ongoing Stage 1 sale. The presale token is selling for $0.00845, offering massive room for growth amid the $1 price target. Get in now before the Stage 2 presale commences at $0.01831 per token.
