Pepe Coin Drops $6B, Aave Crypto Eyes Resistance – BlockDAG’s 5% USDT Cashback Up for Grabs
Is Pepe coin in trouble? The meme token has dropped 46% from its December high, wiping out $6 billion in market cap. Meanwhile, AAVE crypto is showing signs of a reversal, jumping 5.07% in 24 hours as traders watch key resistance levels. While some assets struggle to hold momentum, one project is making headlines for the massive earnings opportunity it’s offering right now – BlockDAG.
With its presale surging past $197 million, smart crypto users are stacking up free USDT with BlockDAG’s 5% cashback referral program. Every referral earns instant USDT rewards, with no lock-ups or limits. Plus, BDAG is set to list on 10 major exchanges, setting up early participants for serious long-term gains. Could this be the best long term crypto opportunity before prices climb?
BlockDAG’s Affiliate Program is Giving Users Free USDT—Here’s How
BlockDAG’s presale is surging past $197 million, and while many are buying BDAG, smart crypto users are earning free USDT on top of their holdings. The 5% cashback referral program rewards both referrers and new buyers instantly in USDT (BEP-20), with no lock-ups and no limits. It’s a simple way to stack up extra rewards while BDAG’s price continues to rise. With BDAG expected to list on 10 major exchanges, early participants could be securing the best long term crypto rewards before the next big move.
Numbers don’t lie—BDAG is currently priced at $0.0248, and over 18.5 billion tokens have already been sold. By referring just $1,000 worth of BDAG purchases daily, users can earn $50 in free USDT every single day. The more referrals made, the more free USDT stacks up, and with BDAG’s price expected to rise in the next batch, getting in now means securing the highest cashback rewards before the increase.
Beyond presale earnings, BDAG’s upcoming exchange listings could fuel demand. With 10 CEXs lined up, more exposure means higher liquidity and potential price jumps. For anyone looking at the best long term crypto opportunities, earning USDT while accumulating BDAG is a smart play before the listing announcements drop.
Is Pepe Coin in Trouble? Market Cap Drops by $6 Billion
Pepe coin has been on a rough ride, losing 46% from its December high and dropping from $10 billion to $4.1 billion in market cap. The price is currently holding at $0.000010, but charts show a death cross pattern, a bearish signal that could lead to further declines. Futures open interest has also plummeted from $556 million in January to $258 million, showing reduced market participation. Despite this, the number of holders has increased from 384,000 to 404,100, signaling that some are still holding on.
A bigger drop could be on the horizon, with Pepe coin forming a bearish flag pattern that suggests a potential fall to $0.0000058. However, a falling wedge pattern hints at a possible 188% rebound to $0.000028 if buyers step in. The next few days could determine its direction.
Can Aave Crypto Break Through Key Resistance Levels?
Aave crypto has shown signs of a potential reversal, climbing 5.07% in the past 24 hours to $267.39. Open interest has jumped 23.76% to $290.79 million, signaling increased market activity and a possible price breakout. Traders are now watching key resistance levels—$270, $279.03, and $333.21. If AAVE pushes past these points, momentum could build for a stronger rally.
However, if Aave crypto fails to break through resistance, it could fall back into consolidation or a pullback before another breakout attempt. Exchange reserves have dropped slightly by 0.06%, meaning selling pressure isn’t overwhelming yet. Meanwhile, active addresses are up 1.54%, and total transactions have risen 2.06% to 5.43K, showing growing engagement on the AAVE network. The next move depends on whether buyers can push AAVE through resistance or if sellers take control.
Summing Up
Pepe coin is struggling after a 46% drop from its December high, with its market cap now at $4.1 billion. The price is hovering around $0.000010, and technical indicators suggest either a further drop or a potential 188% rebound. Meanwhile, Aave crypto is pushing towards key resistance at $270, $279.03, and $333.21, with a 5.07% price jump and a 23.76% increase in open interest, signaling strong market activity.
While these assets face uncertainty, BlockDAG is offering users a risk-free way to earn USDT. With $197 million raised and BDAG’s 5% cashback affiliate program, users are stacking up free USDT daily. BDAG’s 10 major exchange listings could drive further growth, making it a strong contender for the best long term crypto before prices increase.
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.