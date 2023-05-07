OpenCover’s DeFi Insurance Report Boosts TMS Network’s (TMSN) Credibility, Leaving Litecoin (LTC) And Cardano (ADA) to Reevaluate Strategies

OpenCover, one of the top data providers on decentralized finance (Defi), has highlighted in a report that the incursion of self-custodian features in Defi has proved to be a lasting solution to the security of digital assets. The report also mentioned the importance of risk management tools in the space.
Taking a look at the report, TMS Network (TMSN) has gained good optics as its operations check the boxes OpenCover highlighted. This explains its recent increase in value leaving Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) in the dust. Let’s take a closer look.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a layer 2 blockchain solution built on the Ethereum network. On TMS Network (TMSN) traders get access to a variety of assets which include cryptocurrency, equities, FX, and CFDs. Another focus of TMS Network (TMSN) is its commitment to transparency and security.
TMS Network (TMSN) eliminates the use of third parties and other intermediaries, giving users total custody of their assets. On TMS Network (TMSN), traders and users also have at their disposal various risk management tools which assist them to make informed decisions when executing trades. Bots are also available on TMS Network (TMSN) which helps to automate trades.
TMS Network (TMSN) has recorded monumental success since its inception as it has proven to be a relevant cutting-edge innovation. TMS Network (TMSN) started its presale at $0.0047 and it’s currently trading at $0.085. This feat is expected to be prolonged following OpenCover’s report on which TMS Network (TMSN) fits perfectly into the raised topics that are pivotal to the success of Defi.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized open-source network created to ensure speedy, secure and low-cost transactions.
Litecoin (LTC) shares an uncanny similitude with Bitcoin but they are different in terms of the algorithm used, hard cap, block transaction times. Litecoin (LTC) was also designed to fix the concerns of developers about Bitcoin’s control.
As part of its operational strategies, Litecoin (LTC) has embedded in its road map “Litecoin (LTC)” halving which happens quadrennially with the aim of reducing Litecoin (LTC) tokens in circulation to drive up the token’s value. Litecoin (LTC) has also included optional privacy features via a soft fork through the MimbleWimble extension block upgrade.
Despite the implementation of these strategies, Litecoin (LTC) has struggled in the market trading at $87.1 after falling hard from its all-time high of $412.9. With TMS Network (TMSN) outpacing Litecoin (LTC), it has become important for Litecoin (LTC) to change its strategies.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain network that is focused on creating a thriving space for innovators who seek to bring changes to the ecosystem. Cardano (ADA) makes use of a proof-of-stake mechanism which is called Ouroboros. Cardano (ADA) claims to have proffered solutions to the sluggishness of Bitcoin and the non-scalability and insecurity of Ethereum.
Cardano (ADA) has five developmental stages: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho and Voltaire. On Cardano (ADA), the first three implemented basic blockchain with the inclusion of decentralization and smart contracts. Basho is focused on scaling the Cardano (ADA) blockchain while Voltaire includes voting and treasury management into Cardano (ADA).
The value of Cardano (ADA) has dropped from $3 to 0.41, its current price. This has in a long way proven that Cardano’s (ADA) developmental stages need to be reviewed, adding some of the issues highlighted by OpenCover.
Conclusion
With TMS Network (TMSN) fitting into some of the highlights of OpenCover’s DeFi Insurance report, its credibility has been boosted necessitating a strategy revaluation for both Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA).
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.