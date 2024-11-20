$OM Investor Nets 161x Returns Amidst Recent Price Surge

In a significant move over the past hour, address 0x06b…91A60 deposited 4.9 million $OM tokens, valued at $20.61 million, into FalconX.
If sold, this could generate a staggering profit of $16.53 million.
This address has received a total of 20.77 million $OM tokens over the past nine months from three other addresses, with the funds originating from the Mantra DAO treasury. Back then, $OM was priced at just $0.8321. The trader still retains $16.36 million worth of $OM tokens, positioning them for further gains.
MANTRA $OM Token Price Action
$OM, the project token of the RWA public chain MANTRA, has seen a remarkable 205% price surge over the last week. The rally began after the project’s November 8 announcement, which detailed $OM airdrop inquiries and distribution plans.
One of the most notable transactions linked to this address occurred on June 6, 2023, when the trader withdrew 1.49 million $OM from Binance, valued at just $38,700 at the time ($0.026 per token). Holding the tokens for nearly 18 months, the trader has turned their modest investment into an impressive $6.27 million—a 161x return.
In the last five hours alone, the trader deposited 600,000 $OM, worth $2.53 million, back into Binance to secure profits. They still hold 889,000 $OM, valued at $3.74 million, highlighting the incredible financial acumen of this individual.
The rapid appreciation of $OM’s price demonstrates the growing potential of MANTRA’s ecosystem and the lucrative opportunities for those who time their investments wisely.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
