New Crypto Presale Brings Revenue Sharing To $500B Industry; BNB Price Prediction & Polkadot News

The gargantuan gambling industry is set to be worth a staggering $700 billion by 2028 and a newcomer could bring significant disruption to the landscape with its unique GambleFi platform.
Rollblock’s incredibly successful presale is already turning heads in the crypto space with over 20,000 investors flocking to get an allocation.
Meanwhile, BNB continues to range, but several technical indicators are flashing green, meaning that this could soon change. After spending months on the sidelines, Polkadot also appears ready to shift the trend.
BNB Is Consolidating At Higher Levels After Pullback From $660
BNB has been somewhat impervious to the market’s whim, demonstrating resilience during the most bearish months of 2024. At press time, BNB sells for $612 with a 3.8% intraday decrease and a 28.7% decline in trading volume. BNB has been consolidating around this level after surging all the way to $660, however, this is where selling pressure intensified, forcing a retracement.
Analyst Mando CT has shared on X his opinion regarding BNB’s mid and long-term prospects, highlighting the possibility of a 4-figure target in the near future. BNB continues to reign as one of the biggest Layer 1 platforms in the space, however, its relatively dull price performance has allowed Solana to take its place as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency.
Polkadot Showing Signs Of Life Again, Will The $5 Support Hold?
After months of ranging near the bottom, with its price fluctuating around the $4.30 mark, Polkadot managed to break out of its narrow trading channel and reclaim the $5 level. Polkadot peaked at $5.75, but as investors began taking profits, Polkadot experienced a correction that saw it retest the $5 support. Despite the pullback, Polkadot still shows 16% weekly gains, although for now, momentum seems to have waned, as reflected by the 23% decrease in trading volume.
According to analyst Crypto Alvin, Polkadot is currently completing a multi-year double-bottom pattern, which could end with a significant upward move. This is also corroborated by Polkadot’s breakout above the descending trendline that has been compressing DOT’s price over the past several months.
Rollblock Could Redefine The Crypto Casino Space With Unique Rev-Share System
Rollblock is a community-backed DeFi casino running on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform combines the best aspects of DeFi and TradFi gambling to bring to its community the ultimate user experience. A seamless, intuitive interface that boosts state-of-the-art security features for the peace of mind of the rapidly growing user base.
Rollblock is already making headlines with its game-changing revenue-sharing mechanism that will grant users some of the highest APY on the market. This system is powered by the native RBLK utility token. Every week, the casino will allocate up to 30% of its earnings to buy back RBLK on the open market. 60% of the tokens will be burned, creating deflationary pressure that will promote sustainable long-term growth. The remaining 40% will be given back to the community as recurring staking rewards.
Over 7,000 games await newcomers and the platform offers something for everyone. Roulette, blackjack, live games, and even brand-new, AI-enhanced games. In addition to this, sports betting will be introduced soon as well.
Stage 8 of the presale is now live and each stage is selling out quicker than the previous one. Priced at just $0.035, RBLK could soon become one of the best plays of the bull market, and taking into account all that this innovative Web3 casino has to offer, a 100x moonshot is very much on the cards by 2026. By the end of the presale alone, Rollblock is expected to soar by 800%. Taking action now, especially with the 50% RBLK token bonus on all new purchases for the next few days, could result in incredible gains as the bull market ramps up!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.