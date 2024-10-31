New AI Tokens Gain Momentum: $PAI Leads The Charge With Strong Inflows And High-Profile Partnerships

AI-related tokens are rapidly gaining traction in the crypto market.
Alongside high-cap tokens discussed in recent reports, SpotOnChain now closely monitors emerging and lower-cap AI tokens, providing valuable insights into Smart Money flows and first-time buyers’ investments.
One token making waves is $PAI, associated with @ParallelAIx, which has seen impressive growth in interest. Over the last week, $PAI attracted approximately $720,000 in inflows from new buyers, signaling strong demand among fresh investors.
Notably, new wallet 0xa42440 recently accumulated 200,000 $PAI, amounting to around $83,000. Another fresh wallet, 0xb639f72, acquired a substantial 800,000 $PAI—worth $353,000—and later distributed these holdings across various other wallets, showcasing a strategic accumulation and distribution approach.
ParallelAI is not just drawing investor attention but also securing significant partnerships with prominent AI projects. In recent days, the team has announced collaborations with top names such as @ionet, @NetmindAi, @MarlinProtocol, @AethirCloud, @NeurochainAI, and @KaisarNetwork, among others. Each of these alliances is set to be integrated into ParallelAI’s ParaHub GPU Marketplace Aggregator.
This aggregator serves as a pivotal expansion for the project, taking $PAI beyond its original parallel processing focus. By centralizing the decentralized GPU procurement process, ParallelAI aims to position $PAI at the core of a globally accessible GPU marketplace.
These developments highlight $PAI’s growth potential and underscore its evolving role within the decentralized AI and GPU ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: grandeduc/123RF