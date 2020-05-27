Never Let Another Arbitrage Opportunity Pass Again with 24/7 Bitbengrab Trading

Bitcoin Press Release: Arbitrage trading service Bitbengrab has launched a tool that helps its traders capitalize on manual or automatic arbitrage trading across 29 popular crypto exchanges.
26th May 2020, London – Cryptocurrency trading has never been more popular than it is today, and with the new 24/7 arbitrage trading tool from Bitbengrab it has never been this easy. Barely ten years after Bitcoin first appeared, thousands of digital assets have been created, with hundreds of exchanges opening worldwide to allow users to freely buy and sell coins, tokens and all manner of virtual currency.
Unlike traditional markets, crypto markets have especially unique features that make them highly attractive to the aspiring crypto trader.
The first most noticeable feature is that crypto markets are highly volatile — while swings of 5% can be seen as breathtaking for stocks, crypto often sees swings of 10% or more in a single day — Bitcoin dipped 80% within 24 hours in March 2020, and recovered just as much a few days later. For the ambitious trader willing to trade on swings, this means huge potential profits.
But the second feature of crypto markets is the fact that they are still very young, especially compared to forex or stock markets. Crypto markets have only been around in the past ten years and there is still so much room to grow into. Stocks and forex have had almost a century to fine-tune their models and pricing reactions. Because of this, some exchanges in some parts of the world can be slow to react to global average prices, or have extreme variables in supply and demand.
And this is where crypto arbitrage opportunities come in.
The Market That Never Sleeps
In trading, arbitrage simply means to take advantage of the price difference between two markets. In crypto trading, a digital asset will almost certainly be trading at different prices at any single exchange at any given time. A trader that buys the asset at Exchange A with a lower price and sells it at Exchange B with a higher price is said to have completed an arbitrage trading.
On normal days, the price difference, however, is quite small — usually small enough to make the potential profit negligible through commissions or withdrawal fees. So there is still a risk, if not done properly, or fast enough, traders could still be in net loss if they don’t execute the orders fast enough.
True arbitrage trading means risk free trading, where profits are guaranteed because the difference in price is so big that it is impossible to lose money. And these opportunities are always happening on a daily basis across the scores of exchanges around the world and thousands of digital assets being traded.
But these arbitrage opportunities don’t come by often, and don’t last long. Exchanges themselves will notice the price difference and work to adjust them. So how can a crypto trader move quickly enough to capitalize? The answer is the Bitbengrab Arbitrage Trading Service.
Bitbengrab Finds and Trades Arbitrage, All Day, Every Day
Bitbengrab uses libraries to connect to multiple exchanges and fetch price data and order books at precise intervals. It then analyzes the data from multiple market pairs and exchanges to locate price differences.
It then shows users several fool-proof arbitrage opportunities. Users can then execute these trades manually. Better still, they can use API keys to connect their exchanges with Bitbengrab so trades happen automatically from dashboard.
29 Supported Exchanges and Counting
Bitbengrab can trade arbitrage automatically at 29 exchanges, including Binance, Bitfinex and Bittrex, allowing users to trade at many major exchanges. It is recommended users first verify with KYC at all these exchanges to open max limits. A full Bitbengrab video tutorial has been prepared to help users connect securely.
Users need only give Bitbengrab API permissions for balance and trading. Never to withdraw or deposit to a user’s exchange accounts. The Bitbengrab team is on standby to assist all users with their specific exchange API doc or any questions about API permissions.
The Bitbengrab team of trading and programming experts has decades of experience collectively. The Bitbengrab company is incorporated in the UK as BITBENGRAB LTD.
