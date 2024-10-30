Neiro ($NEIRO) Sees $100M Recovery And Fresh Wallet Accumulation As Trading Volume Soars

October 30, 2024

The Ethereum-based token Neiro ($NEIRO) experienced a remarkable 30% price surge within the past 24 hours, adding $100 million to its market value.

Recent data reveals an influx of new wallets accumulating $NEIRO, signaling renewed interest and confidence in the token’s potential.

Among these fresh wallets is “0xec6b,” created just yesterday, which withdrew 230.4 ETH (around $575,000) from OKX to purchase 8.23 million $NEIRO tokens.

Another new wallet, “0xd753,” similarly shows significant accumulation, withdrawing 5.41 million $NEIRO (worth approximately $453,000) from Gate.io. These transactions highlight increasing attention from both individual and institutional investors in $NEIRO.

$NEIRO Exciting Atmosphere Impacts Trading Activity 

The excitement surrounding $NEIRO was further amplified by impressive trading activity. According to The Neiroshi, the token recorded a staggering $1.3 billion in trading volume across major exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit, all on a single Sunday. This surge in volume underscores a strong demand, with traders actively participating in $NEIRO’s price movements.

As more wallets accumulate $NEIRO and trading volumes reach record highs, the token’s rapid rebound has fueled optimism in the community. While the token’s recent gains don’t guarantee sustained growth, the robust interest suggests $NEIRO could be on an upward trajectory as it captures the market’s attention.

