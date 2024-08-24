Mysticeti Upgrade Propels Sui Network To Record Sentiment And Transaction Milestones

August 24, 2024

The recent launch of the Mysticeti Upgrade has catapulted the Sui Network ($SUI) to unprecedented levels of positive sentiment.

This significant update has transformed the network’s performance, enabling instant trades at scale with remarkable efficiency.

The Mysticeti Upgrade achieves a consensus commit latency of 390ms and an end-to-end client latency of 640ms, setting a new benchmark for the lowest latency in blockchain technology.

The impact of this upgrade has been profound. According to on-chain analysts on X, the Sui Network has surpassed major blockchains like Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and even Ethereum in transaction volume this year, with over 2.1 billion transactions recorded. This remarkable achievement underscores the growing adoption and utility of the Sui Network in the blockchain ecosystem.

Sui NETWORK Gains Traction In The Market 

In addition to these technical milestones, the Sui Network is also gaining traction in the market. Analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted that the TD Sequential, a technical indicator, has presented a buy signal on the $SUI weekly chart. If $SUI manages to sustain a close above the 50-week moving average, it could potentially trigger a 30% price increase, pushing the token to $1.20.

The combination of technological advancements and positive market indicators suggests that the Sui Network is on a strong upward trajectory. As the network continues to set new records in both sentiment and transaction volume, $SUI is becoming an increasingly attractive asset for investors and a critical player in the broader blockchain landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

