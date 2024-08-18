Must-Have Cryptos: BlockDAG Steals the Spotlight as Hedera and Avalanche Investors Switch Gears

BlockDAG’s Explosive Bonuses Spark Frenzy as Hedera & Avalanche Prices Falter
It’s been a wild week in the crypto market, with Hedera and Avalanche feeling the heat. Hedera (HBAR) has tanked over 22% since June, while Avalanche (AVAX) has nosedived by more than 5% just in the past week. With fear spreading like wildfire, investors are scrambling to find safer and more lucrative alternatives.
And that’s where BlockDAG comes roaring onto the scene. As a Layer 1 blockchain amid its sensational presale, BlockDAG has become the talk of the town, raising a jaw-dropping $66.7 million despite the market chaos. From its first to the 21st batch, BDAG’s price has rocketed by an astonishing 1600%, now sitting pretty at $0.017. The secret sauce? BlockDAG’s irresistible automatic bonus system rewards holders with up to 8% in bonus credits based on their leaderboard rank. In a market full of uncertainty, BDAG is blazing a trail, offering a golden opportunity that’s hard to ignore.
Hedera (HBAR) Fights to Stay Relevant
Hedera (HBAR), with big guns like IBM, Boeing, and Hitachi in its corner, is struggling to stay in the game. After peaking at $0.156 in May, HBAR’s price has been in a downward spiral, including a steep 6.35% drop in the second week of August. Since June, HBAR has shed a hefty 22.10% of its value, leaving investors questioning whether it can regain its footing or if it’s time to jump ship.
Avalanche (AVAX) Takes a 14% Hit
Avalanche (AVAX) has been caught in the storm, seeing its value plummet by 14% in July alone, with a 5% drop just last week. But even with these setbacks, there’s still a glimmer of hope for a comeback. Avalanche is proving its mettle beyond the crypto world, with the California DMV recently choosing Avalanche’s network to digitize 42 million vehicle titles. This game-changing move not only speeds up the process but also solidifies Avalanche’s influence across various industries.
BlockDAG’s Community Thrives with High-Octane Bonuses
BlockDAG is lighting up the crypto space, delivering a mind-blowing 1600% return to its early holders. The latest buzz? A brand-new dashboard that’s packed with exciting bonuses, drawing in over 100,000 passionate supporters. As one of the most coveted cryptos to own in 2024, BDAG is seeing a surge in demand, with heavy hitters pouring in sums as large as $2.5 million.
This Layer 1 platform isn’t just turning heads with its next-level features; it’s pulling in holders with a bonus system that’s nothing short of thrilling. As you climb the ranks from Crab to Whale, the bonuses get juicier, making the presale journey as exciting as it is rewarding.
Take this: a Crab-level holder scores a 2% bonus on every BDAG purchase. But hit Whale status, and that bonus skyrockets to a cool 8%. This red-hot incentive structure has sparked a frenzy, with holders racing to grab BDAG at the current batch price of $0.017. The hype around BlockDAG is only getting bigger as it heads toward its 45th batch, where the price is set to leap to $0.05. With its potent mix of cutting-edge technology, an ever-growing community, and adrenaline-pumping bonuses, BlockDAG is fast becoming the go-to choice for those looking to ride the next big crypto wave.
The Bottom Line
Hedera (HBAR) and Avalanche (AVAX) are both struggling to stay afloat in this choppy market. HBAR is battling to hold its support, and Avalanche has taken a 14% hit this month. As a result, holders are on the lookout for new opportunities, and BlockDAG is quickly rising as the star of the show. With a staggering 1600% ROI from Batch 1 to Batch 21 and a series of high-octane automatic bonuses, BlockDAG is capturing the imagination of the crypto community. With Batch 21 priced at $0.017 per coin nearly sold out, and Batch 22 expected to bring a substantial price hike, BlockDAG is the best crypto to own if you’re aiming to be ahead of the curve.
Purchase BlockDAG Now:
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.