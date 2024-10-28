$MOODENG Surge On Binance Contract Boost Sparks Big Wins For Smart Traders

The meme coin $MOODENG has continued its high-energy performance, with Binance’s latest contract launch for the token pushing its price up by a staggering 100% on Wednesday afternoon.
This rally has drawn the attention of savvy investors looking to capitalize on quick price spikes from Binance listings.
One prominent trader, identified as AXSTF…Fwu25, seized this opportunity to offload 735,000 $MOODENG he had initially bought on October 16 at $0.0675 per token. He sold at the new peak price of $0.1345, netting an impressive $49,000 with a return rate just shy of 100%.
热门 Meme 的合约嘉年华还在继续🔥下午四点币安宣布上线 $MOODENG 合约，助推币价直接暴涨 100%
聪明钱 AXSTF…Fwu25 趁此机会将 10.16 以 $0.0675 建仓的 73.5 万枚 MOODENG 全部高点抛售，卖出价格 $0.1345，最终获利 4.9 万美金，回报率 99.5%💰https://t.co/TaO2qstMcS https://t.co/vCn7ES03Yj pic.twitter.com/2BRgBZ98CZ
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) October 25, 2024
Another shrewd market player leveraged his expertise in spotting Binance listings to earn $140,000 in under 20 minutes.
Moments after Binance announced the $MOODENG perpetual contract, this trader jumped in, using 1,300 SOL to buy 2.77 million $MOODENG tokens. He then executed a swift sale, earning 2,109 SOL and achieving a substantial gain of 809 SOL (worth $140,000).
A savvy trader has made $140K in less than 20 minutes by monitoring #Binance's new cryptocurrency listings!
In the same second that #Binance announced the listing of the $MOODENG perpetual contract, he spent 1,300 $SOL to buy 2.77M $MOODENG and quickly sold for 2,109 $SOL,… pic.twitter.com/9hvN44IWLa
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 25, 2024
Former Profits For This Trader On New Listings
This isn’t the first time this trader has profited from Binance’s new listings. Using a similar strategy, he made 99 SOL (about $17,000) just the previous day, when Binance unveiled the $GOAT perpetual contract.
These recent events underscore how lucrative a Binance listing can be for traders with the insight and agility to capitalize on price action immediately following announcements.
As $MOODENG and other meme tokens continue to attract attention, traders like these exemplify the potential gains achievable by riding the waves of exchange-driven hype.
For Binance and the broader meme token market, this activity highlights both the opportunities and the volatility that come with meme token listings.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
