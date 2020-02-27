Metaverse DNA Partners with Tezos and TomoChain to Present TEK2Students, an Educational Workshop Series for IT Students in Vietnam

Metaverse DNA has announced a partnership with other industry leaders to deliver TEK2Students, a workshop series that will introduce the fundamentals of blockchain technology to aspiring IT students in Vietnam.
27th February 2019, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam: The series will take place at the INTEK Institute of Applied Technology in Ho Chi Minh City, and will run until September 30th, 2020, with workshops held the first week of every month. Metaverse DNA will deliver a number of these workshops, giving students and other attendees an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Metaverse ecosystem and Dualchain Network Architecture.
Metaverse DNA is a next-generation digital finance ecosystem, bringing all of the most important features needed by enterprises, organizations and individuals together in one place. These features include on-chain identity, decentralized data bridges, integrated lightning channels and a standard for true interoperability. DNA ensures high transactions-per-second, eliminating bottlenecks and congestion, while maintaining decentralized and community-elected governance.
As part of the TEK2Students program, Metaverse DNA will give students a hands-on experience with blockchain technology, walking them through node setup, using block explorers and understanding different token standards, and will introduce attendees to the wide range of features and capabilities available in the Metaverse DNA ecosystem.
The INTEK Institute of Applied Technology is one of Vietnam’s leading educational institutions for students seeking a career in programming and IT engineering, and hosts a number of activities giving students practical experience with technology. These activities include workshops, hackathons, TEK Talks (guest lectures by industry leaders) and corporate training sessions.
Multi-Angle Approach
Metaverse DNA is joined in the TEK2Students partnership by TomoChain and Tezos, who will also deliver workshops as part of the series.
Tezos is a public blockchain supporting smart contracts in its native Michelson coding language, with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and on-chain governance. In 2019 the Tezos community voted on two amendments, approving the Athens and Babylon proposals.
TomoChain is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain with a Proof-of-Stake Voting consensus algorithm incorporating 150 Masternodes. It boasts low fees and a two second block time, while still being capable of running Ethereum smart contracts.
Leading TEK2Students as Metaverse DNA’s Business Development Manager in South-East Asia, Allan Ta said of the workshop series:
“We could not be more excited to deliver the TEK2Students program to the most promising IT students Vietnam has to offer. Metaverse DNA will work alongside our partners to share insights into blockchain technology and development, and we are hopeful that attendees will not only benefit from this series but go on to use those insights when they are building amazing things in the future”.
Internships, Scholarships, and More
The TEK2Students workshop series will be free for students and local community members to attend, and will include opportunities to win education scholarships sponsored by the organizing partners. There are also expected to be internship positions available for the most promising attendees among the partnering companies involved. TEK2Students will conclude with a hackathon open to attendees, adjudicated by representatives from Metaverse DNA, Tezos and TomoChain.
More information on the TEK2Students workshop series will be made available in the coming weeks. To learn more about Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture, visit mvsdna.com .
