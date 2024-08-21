Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Tokens See Significant Surge In Trading Volume

In the past 24 hours, DAO Maker, Play-to-Earn, and Metaverse tokens have experienced a notable increase in trading volume, with DAR, MBOX, and ALICE leading the charge.
This trend continues over the last 7 days, with DAO Maker and Play-to-Earn recording the largest spikes in trading activity.
Metaverse Tokens, ALICE and MBOX Sees Massive Increase
ALICE and MBOX have seen impressive gains of 20% and 19%, respectively, over the past week, solidifying their positions as the 2nd and 3rd most liquid Play-to-Earn tokens.
This is according to data from CryptoLaxy, which uses the Relative Liquidity Ratio (RLR) to measure a token’s 24-hour trading volume against its market capitalization. A higher RLR indicates greater trader interest and liquidity.
Top-11 Play to Earn PJTs by Relative Liquidity Ratio (RLR)#RLR is a 24H Trading Volume to Market Cap ratio. The higher the ratio, the higher traders' interest in the Token and token liquidity.$NAKA $ALICE $MBOX $YGG $PIXEL $BSW $VIDT $NOT $FLOKI $SLP $GALA pic.twitter.com/ey1EikBiFa
— Cryptolaxy #StandWithUkraine (@Cryptolaxy) August 20, 2024
The surge in trading volume and value of these tokens suggests a growing interest in the Metaverse and Play-to-Earn spaces.
As investors and traders take notice, these tokens are likely to continue making waves in the crypto market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: grandeduc/123RF