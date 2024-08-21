Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Tokens See Significant Surge In Trading Volume

August 21, 2024

In the past 24 hours, DAO Maker, Play-to-Earn, and Metaverse tokens have experienced a notable increase in trading volume, with DAR, MBOX, and ALICE leading the charge.

This trend continues over the last 7 days, with DAO Maker and Play-to-Earn recording the largest spikes in trading activity.

Metaverse Tokens, ALICE and MBOX Sees Massive Increase 

ALICE and MBOX have seen impressive gains of 20% and 19%, respectively, over the past week, solidifying their positions as the 2nd and 3rd most liquid Play-to-Earn tokens.

This is according to data from CryptoLaxy, which uses the Relative Liquidity Ratio (RLR) to measure a token’s 24-hour trading volume against its market capitalization. A higher RLR indicates greater trader interest and liquidity.

The surge in trading volume and value of these tokens suggests a growing interest in the Metaverse and Play-to-Earn spaces.

As investors and traders take notice, these tokens are likely to continue making waves in the crypto market.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any Metaverse crypto coins.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: grandeduc/123RF

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.