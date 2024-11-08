Meme Token Market Heats Up As DOGE Leads Rally, AI Memes Gain Traction

This week, the meme token market has seen a mix of gains and losses, with some tokens capturing significant attention.
Market leader DOGE surged by 12% following a viral post from Elon Musk, reigniting support for the coin and boosting its performance by 11.38%. Another top performer, $MOG, rose by 10.76%, and $MOODENG spiked over 100% thanks to a new exchange listing.
Despite the excitement around meme coins, the sector’s overall market cap declined slightly from $59 billion to $57 billion.
Still, the broader meme sector grew by 8.78% this week and 36% over the past month, according to DeFiLlama, reflecting sustained interest even as Bitcoin crossed $72K.
The market also benefited from broader crypto gains ahead of MicroStrategy’s earnings and the upcoming U.S. election.
$WIF, POPCAT and MOODENG Showed Strong Position
In cross-chain activity, Solana-based memes like $WIF, $Popcat, and $MOODENG displayed resilience, while Bitcoin Runes registered over 8,000 etchings, adding new layers to Bitcoin’s growing meme ecosystem. On the Sui network, $LOOPY posted an impressive 45% gain, showcasing the diversity of meme token performance across blockchain platforms.
AI-driven meme tokens also made waves this week, with $GOAT leading gains, up by 74.82% amid growing interest in AI-related narratives. The “Terminal of Truth” trend spurred further momentum, propelling the Russell token, while a major exchange predicted that AI integration would lead to an “Agentic Web,” underscoring the fusion of AI with meme culture.
Overall, this week’s meme token market reflects a blend of celebrity influence, cross-chain momentum, and emerging AI narratives, highlighting the dynamic appeal of meme coins as they evolve across networks and use cases.
