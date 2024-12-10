Meme Coins Like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Too Risky For You? Check Out This Hot New Crypto! 

Meme coins are white hot right now, and Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have made incredible strides in the last 30 days. But everyone knows the meme coin story: high pumps and heart-stopping dumps.
Moonshot meme coins often crash and burn, and the only way to make money on a meme coin is to get out in time. This is a tricky investment, and if your risk appetite will not allow for a meme coin investment, maybe Rollblock is something to consider. Let’s see how it stacks up.
Rollblock (RBLK): A Safer Moonshot With Long-Term Potential
Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are notorious for their dramatic moonshot potential, but their volatility often leaves investors biting their nails. Enter Rollblock, a GambleFi platform offering an enticing alternative. Rollblock is more than just a new crypto; it’s a fusion of decentralized finance (DeFi) with online gambling, delivering a model built for both growth and sustainability.
Unlike meme coins, Rollblock doesn’t rely on fleeting hype or market sentiment. Its foundation lies in offering users passive income opportunities through profit-sharing mechanisms, ensuring steady returns even during bear markets. Rollblock provides a grounded yet explosive investment opportunity.
The platform’s tokenomics ensure a deflationary model, where periodic token burns enhance value over time. By integrating decentralized governance, Rollblock empowers its users to shape the platform’s future, making it more than just an investment—it’s a collaborative ecosystem built to last.
For those looking to ride the next big wave without risking it all, Rollblock’s innovative approach might just redefine what a sustainable moonshot looks like.
Dogecoin (DOGE): Tremendous growth, but is it sustainable
Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, the inventors of Dogecoin, purposefully developed it with zero intrinsic value. The surprise of the decade is that Dogecoin is now worth $65 billion, more than Porsche! Nobody could predict Dogecoin’s moonshot, but moonshot it did. Sitting firmly at number seven by market cap, Dogecoin returned over 360% over the last 90 days. Not a bad return if you can get it.
And the future of Doge looks bright, with Musk now able to champion his favorite meme coin from the White House halls. But everyone knows the meme coin risk: it can tank faster than any stop loss can account for, and many people have lost the farm thanks to a meme coin going broke.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Riding on Doge’s coattails
Shiba Inu has even less going for it than Doge, but its market cap is still at a healthy 18.7 billion. As the meme coin crown prince to Doge’s reign, everything Doge does, Shia Inu follows. Shiba had its moonshot in 2021, but then that stomach-churning plunge came, and Shiba Inu was never the same again.
And yet, Shiba Inu had a ‘Moonvember’ to remember. It is up 141% on the 90-day candle and a ‘mere’ 40% below its ATH. As long as Doge is doing well, Shiba Inu will do well. But when Doge falls, expect Shiba Inu to plunge!
Conclusion
If you have the stomach, investing in meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu can be extremely lucrative. However, the risk involved may be too high. For a saner investment with incredible growth potential and long-term sustainability, Rollblock may be the wiser choice.
Rollblock is now available at $0.041.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.