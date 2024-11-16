Massive Moves Expected for Binance Coin and Ripple XRP, But Bigger Bets Are on a Crypto Gaming Pioneer! 

With Q4 well underway and astonishing profits already emerging from ‘Moonvember,’ Binance Coin and Ripple look set to make holders delighted with stellar gains in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, whales are doubling down on the hugely hyped Rollblock (RBLK) presale, which is being tipped for barnstorming 100x moves as it hits the big leagues this year. Let’s find out why!
Binance Coin (BNB) Losing Market Share Despite Google Announcement
Binance Coin has recently fallen out of its long-held position at number 4 in the crypto top 10, as its rival Solana has pushed ahead. Binance Coin has gained a respectable 4.6% in the last 7 days of trading, as its price rallies above $600 to hit $609 at the time of writing.
Google Cloud recently announced a $10 million investment in Binance Coin’s MVB program, designed to boost Web3 AI projects with cloud credits. This should signal a return to massive capital inflow to Binance Coin and could well push its price above $700 in the weeks to come.
Ripple (XRP) Stablecoin Bringing Hope for The Future of Chain
Ripple has gained 5% in the last 24 hours, bringing the Ripple price to $0.67. In the last week Ripple has ballooned by a staggering 26%—no mean feat considering the dark clouds of the SEC have been gathering over Ripple for some time.
A recent shift to bullish momentum has been observed in Ripple holders, as Gary Gensler looks to be leaving the SEC following Trump’s election win. Ripple also announced that its treasury bond-backed US stablecoin RLUSD will be launching soon, bringing institutional interest back and giving Ripple holders confidence that the future is bright.
Rollblock (RBLK) Removing Bet Fixing with Blockchain Guarantees
Rollblock (RBLK) recently completed stage seven of its highly oversubscribed presale offering, meaning that its price progressed to the next level and early adopters are sitting on potentially life-changing gains. Stage 8 tokens are already over 13% sold as the Rollblock revolution begins to spread through the entire crypto gaming sector.
Rollblock offers a truly refreshing take on the $450 billion online gambling industry by securely inscribing all bets onto the Ethereum blockchain. This removes at a stroke any risk of bet tampering, now that every transaction can be verified with a few clicks of a mouse.
With over 7,000 games currently live and generating enormous income for Rollblock, the potential for revenue is enormous, and a recently launched sports prediction league is also adding to the potential.
RBLK offers an attractive value proposition thanks to its game-changing revenue-sharing scheme. This will use a portion of casino profits to buy up tokens on the open market, going on to burn 60% of these immediately, reducing the supply massively. The remaining 40% will be allocated to community stakers who can access life-changing risk-free passive income. RBLK tokens have a 50% bonus offer on all purchases currently.
Binance Coin and Ripple holders have a limited window in which to make an allocation here at the low price of $0.035 before the coming 100x retail tsunami!
