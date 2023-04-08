Mask Network (MASK) & Dogecoin (DOGE) Jostle for a Lower Position as TMS Network (TMSN) Continues Its Unstoppable Ascent in 2023

As the cryptocurrency market heats up in 2023, two popular tokens, Mask Network (MASK) and Dogecoin (DOGE), are struggling to maintain their positions. Meanwhile, TMS Network (TMSN) is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with its innovative trading platform and unique token attracting new users and investors.
In this article, we will explore the latest developments in the crypto market and the prospects of these three tokens Dogecoin (DOGE), Mask Network (MASK) and TMS Network (TMSN) in the coming months.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform that operates on Ethereum, with the goal of disrupting traditional trading practices by eliminating the need for centralized intermediaries. This approach allows traders to have complete control over their assets and trades.
The TMS Network (TMSN) platform tackles several significant challenges in modern trading, including inconsistent pricing, high transaction fees, price manipulation, slow transaction speeds, and inadequate trading experiences.
TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders access to various asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies, stocks, foreign exchange, and CFDs, with advanced security measures in place to protect assets and transactions.
One of the standout features of TMS Network (TMSN) is its exceptional security measures, which include encryption, multi-sig wallets, and frequent security audits. This ensures that all traders’ assets and transactions are secure and protected.
To help traders develop their skills and knowledge, TMS Network (TMSN) provides educational resources such as video tutorials, webinars, and guides. These resources empower traders to make informed decisions and trade confidently, which can reduce the learning curve and minimize costly mistakes.
TMS Network (TMSN) has attracted a considerable amount of interest from investors during its first presale phase, indicating that it is a platform to be reckoned with. In the second phase of its presale, the platform has already raised $4 Million with many investors expressing satisfaction with the platform thus far.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged after Elon Musk replaced the Twitter logo with the Dogecoin dog, but the move has not brought substantial investor inflow to Dogecoin (DOGE) itself. Instead, short-term scalpers have taken advantage of the hype and driven up the price.
However, Dogecoin (DOGE) price has already fallen 13% since its peak on Tuesday, and more profit-taking is expected from both scalpers and common traders. The monthly R1 level at $0.085 may offer some support for Dogecoin (DOGE), but the 55-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) levels at $0.080 are likely to provide stronger support.
The price could revisit $0.1050 if a catalyst like integration of Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment method on Twitter by Musk occurs.
Mask Network (MASK)
The Mask Network (MASK) app provides users access to the decentralized web, also known as Web 3.0, by connecting it with the existing Web 2.0 platforms instead of creating a new one.
In addition to connecting Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, Mask Network (MASK) offers several features to users, including the ability to send encrypted messages and payments, build decentralized applications (dApps), and participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Mask Network (MASK) also allows users to create and join communities, share content, and protect their privacy through end-to-end encryption. The governance of the Mask Network (MASK) ecosystem is also decentralized, with the community able to vote on proposals and changes through the use of the Mask Network (MASK) token.
The price of Mask Network (MASK) has risen by 15.07% in the last few days, but it is still trading 95.88% lower than its all-time high of $97. Despite this slow recovery, some investors are turning to the Mask Network (MASK), which bridges the gap between global investors and African assets. Currently, there are 68.2 million Mask Network (MASK) tokens in circulation.
To know more about TMS Network (TMSN), check out these links below:
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.