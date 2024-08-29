Market Turbulence Hits Smart Traders: Whale Suffers $15.7M Loss

August 29, 2024

A whale who had previously excelled in Ethereum trades, earning a staggering $38M (+26.7%) from November 2022 to May 2024, has now suffered a significant loss.

The whale deposited 8,825 $ETH ($24.1M) to Binance, leaving behind 10,619 $ETH ($28.5M) with an estimated total loss of $15.7M (-23%) from their ongoing third Ethereum trade.

Regrettably, the whale missed the August 5 crash, which would have mitigated the loss. This setback highlights the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, where even experienced traders can face significant losses.

Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Donation Of 199.9 ETH 

In other news, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has made a suspected donation of 199.9 ETH (worth approximately $517k) to the ethOS project, which claims to be the world’s first Ethereum mobile operating system.

Meanwhile, the Spot Ethereum ETF has experienced eight consecutive days of outflows, with a total net outflow of $13.228 million on August 26.

Grayscale ETF ETHE saw an outflow of $9.5189 million, bringing the historical cumulative net outflow to $478 million. The total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETF stands at $7.457 billion.

