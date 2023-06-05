Making Smart Choices – TMS Network (TMSN) Obliterating ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB) in 2023

TMS Network (TMSN) tokens grabbed crypto whales’ attention with a nearly 2000% price surge as it entered the fourth presale phase. It has raised a tremendous $6 million in its seed funding events so far, obliterating platforms like ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB).
This article will discuss each platform and explain why TMS Network (TMSN) is a better investment compared to ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB).
ApeCoin (APE)
As a utility and governance token, ApeCoin (APE) is a community-driven digital currency inspired by The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). It’s an ERC-20 virtual asset designed to embody the future of entertainment, art, and culture through blockchain technology.
ApeCoin (APE) lets users access exclusive online games, Web3 services, and digital events. Holders use the ApeCoin (APE) token to vote and make collective governance decisions.
But unlike the TMS Network (TMSN), the ApeCoin (APE) token value has plummeted over the past three months.
The last all-time high of the ApeCoin (APE) token ($26.70-86.93%) was in May 2022, and has lost over 82% of its value. The coin price is on a bearish path for the fourth straight month, with another 20% drop in the last 30 days, and it is currently trading at $3.20.
The lack of real-world utility could be a reason for the decline of the ApeCoin (APE) token.
BNB (BNB)
Not many digital currencies allow users to earn staking rewards and save more on trading fees like BNB (BNB). It’s an ERC-20 coin that runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is issued by the Binance crypto exchange.
Holders use the BNB (BNB) coin to settle transaction fees on Binance Smart Chain and pay for goods and services. But unlike the TMS Network (TMSN), the token value of BNB (BNB) has been on a downward trend.
The last all-time high of the BNB (BNB) token price ($686.31) was in May 2021. BNB (BNB) has lost over 50% of its value since that time and it is currently trading at $307.35.
The BNB (BNB) token could be losing momentum due to lawsuits from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The US regulator accused Binance of potentially manipulating the market and violating derivative trading rules.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is an Ethereum-based peer-to-peer trading platform that works with smart contracts. It aims to provide users with a universal exchange to buy and sell virtual assets without the agony of opening a bank account.
The goal of TMS Network (TMSN) is to develop a safe, transparent platform for trading Crypto, CFDs, Forex, and Stocks without KYC requirements.
Commission revenue sharing is undoubtedly one of the unique features of the TMS Network (TMSN), allowing holders to earn more tokens as the platform gains more users.
Investors are making smart choices with TMS Network (TMSN) for its educational resources, voting rights, and non-custodial portfolio management solution. Unsurprisingly, industry experts predict the token’s value will outpace the competition even after the launch.
The TMS Network (TMSN) coin holders can benefit from enhanced staking rewards and reduced trading fees.
TMS Network (TMSN) is only in phase 4 of presale and has raised $6 million so far, and currently trading at $0.097. The token gains of 2,000% also obliterate platforms like ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB).
Conclusion
TMS Network’s (TMSN) trading education, cutting-edge tools, and remarkable growth make it one of the best crypto investments today. It already outshines platforms like ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB) with an incredible 2,000% token gain through its fourth presale phase.
ApeCoin (APE) and BNB (BNB) offer valuable benefits, but the distinctive features of TMS Network (TMSN) make it unquestionably the best platform for investors and terminal for traders.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.