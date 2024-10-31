LUCE Surges To New Heights, Reaching $90 Million Market Cap In Just Two Days

LUCE, a memecoin launched only two days ago, has quickly skyrocketed to a $90 million market cap, amassing over 17,000 holders and becoming a trending topic on social media platform X.
This high engagement level signals strong community interest, with buyers significantly outpacing sellers by over 6,000 transactions—typically a bullish indicator. Despite minor dips, the overall trajectory for LUCE remains positive, with robust growth over the last 24 hours.
Some early adopters have already seen extraordinary returns. One investor, who created a new wallet specifically to trade memecoins, made his first buy with LUCE. Investing 60 SOL ($10,400), he acquired 10 million LUCE tokens, which surged to a value of $666,000—a remarkable 64x return.
Trader Takes Peanuts Profits On LUCE
Another trader, known as a “sniper,” made swift gains but may have missed an even greater opportunity. This investor purchased 14.92 million LUCE for just 9.9 SOL ($1,742), selling later for 46.5 SOL ($8,180) and pocketing a profit of 36.6 SOL ($6,438). Had this trader held onto the tokens, they would have become LUCE’s second-largest holder, with potential earnings of around $1.22 million.
With sustained buying pressure and growing social momentum, LUCE has captured the attention of both investors and the wider crypto community, marking it as one of the most exciting recent entrants in the memecoin space.
The next few days will reveal whether LUCE can sustain this explosive growth and establish a more stable position in the market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or using any service.
