LNEX VS. CRO VS. BNB, Here’s What To Expect From These Top Altcoin In Q4

Cronos has seen notable gains in a significant rally, hitting over $0.11 for the first time since June. This remarkable rally has contributed to several factors, including market dynamics, the US election, and promising developments, including Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek’s unique roadmap for the company.
Binance coin has also been trading slightly down after breaking above the ascending triangle formation on the weekly chart, following a weekly surge of over 12% last week. However, the technical outlook indicates a bullish breakout pattern backed by a rally continuation, targeting a new ATH of $825. This comes as Lunex Network records another price surge that saw the LNEX token hit the $0.0021 mark.
Lunex Network Presale and Passive Opportunities
The Lunex Network presale offers a unique early entry opportunity for investors looking to maximize their passive income. By staking the LNEX tokens during the project’s presale, users can secure up to 18% APY with a minimum staking period of 30 days. This staking option also allows users to grow their holding with extra LNEX tokens, offering a solid start in building up a long-term position while preserving the APY on their initial stakes.
Moreover, once the presale is complete and the LNEX token is live in the open market, its holders can easily dive into the project’s revenue-sharing model and continue to generate passive income. This innovative approach will use a portion of Lunex Network’s revenue, earned from subscriptions and trading fees, and buy back LNEX tokens from the open market.
The repurchased token will then be distributed to those who stake it, ensuring consistent rewards. This, backed by its recent 75% price surge, makes the project a standout investment in Q4.
Cronos Soars Remarkably Amid A Bullish Roadmap
The crypto market has switched to bullish territory following Bitcoin’s major surge, which has propelled significant altcoins to new heights. Cronos (CRO) is also making headlines, having experienced a parabolic surge of over 138% in just a week. This has placed Cronos among the top altcoin gainers, and recent technical data suggests further upside potential.
Cronos price performance is mainly tied to the new roadmap announcement on November 6, which outlined several ambitious plans, like the level-up reward program, new Web App and AI development tools, and Google Cloud partnership. These developments have led to CRO’s price breaking out of its long-standing downtrend period, marked by a downward-sloping trendline that it had struggled with for the better part of 2024.
Cronos has, however, managed to push above a major resistance level of around $0.1700, targeting the $0.2121 mark. The RSI is at 71, suggesting that the Cronos rally has been strong. However, it also points out an incoming price correction as investors take profits. If the price of Cronos successfully breaks past the $0.25 resistance, it could lead to further gains before the year ends.
Binance Coin Eyes A New ATH After Ascending Triangle Breakout
The Binance price broke and closed above an ascending triangle formation within the weekly chart to record a 12.5% surge over the past week. This pattern is created by drawing two trendlines from mid-July and connecting swing points on the weekly chat between multiple equal highs and two higher lows.
As of this week, the price of Binance coin continues to rally around the $600 and $617 mark, representing a weekly surge of over 9%. If a breakout level is retested and support is gained around the weekly level of $606, the Binance rally could aim for a retest of its ATH at $721.80, extending the surge to form a new all-time of $825.65, which is the pattern’s technical target.
The RSI momentum indicator on BNB’s weekly chart is at 59, above the neutral level of 50 and far below the overbought conditions, indicating a bullish movement is gaining traction. Moreover, Binance Coin’s recent rally in traders’ interest and liquidity also projects a bullish outcome.
Can Lunex Network Mirror Cronos and Binance Price Performance?
Like Cronos and Binance, which continue to enjoy impressive price surges, Lunex Network also aims to mirror a similar price path in the coming months. Its unique DeFi ecosystem, topped with an outstanding revenue-sharing model, could see the LNEX token record significant gains before the end of Q4.
