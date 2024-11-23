LNEX FOMO Grows After 158% Surge, LINK’s Up by 35%, Pepe Price Witnesses 62% Upswing 

Chainlink has seen a significant surge in the past few weeks. The Decentralized Oracle network has formed a bullish upside action, with the altcoin poised for a bullish rally.
On-chain metrics and favorable market trends further support this bullish outlook. On the other hand, the Pepe coin has seen a 62% increase in its weekly time frame.
Meanwhile, Lunex Network’s (LNEX) presale is heading into FOMO overdrive as it reaches $2.9 million in funding. It has also delivered over 158% ROI to its early adopters after its value rose to $0.0031 from its initial price of $0.0012. What could be the driver behind these surges? Let’s dive in and find out.
Lunex Network (LNEX): Offers Real Passive Income
Lunex is emerging as the go-to platform due to its aggregation protocol and a system designed to offer real passive income. The creative reward system directly distributes a portion of its revenue from trading and subscriptions to LNEX holders. Unlike traditional exchanges that depend on liquidity provider (LP) payouts, Lunex will allow its users to profit from its platform without locking their funds in liquidity pools.
Investors will continuously benefit from just owning LNEX tokens, redefining passive income in the DeFi ecosystem. With its cross-chain trading, the project targets users who seek convenience and accessibility in the DeFi realm. Lunex has also extended its platform to businesses. It offers B2B gateway payments, allowing companies to accept payments in crypto and convert them into fiat currency.
The buzz around Lunex is evident by its growing user base and successful presale, which has already attracted more than $2.9 million from investors. Market analysts forecast an 18x rally in this cycle. Meanwhile, the DeFi market is expected to explode to USD 231.19 billion by 2030; grabbing even the tiniest market share could increase LNEX valuation exponentially.
Chainlink Forms Bullish Price Action Pattern
Amid the wide market bull run, Chainlink has formed a bullish price action pattern on its daily time frame. The altcoin is on track for a notable upside rally. Notably, the LINK’s price has successfully retested the breakout area of the ascending triangle pattern. Based on unprecedented history and recent price action, Chainlink could soar by 35% and reach the $19 level.
In addition, Chainlink’s price has been hovering above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on its daily chart, indicating an uptrend on the horizon. Its relative strength index (RSI) is moving towards potential upside momentum in the next few days. Chainlink’s open interest also aligns with these bullish sentiments.
It has seen a 9.5% uptick in the past 24 hours. Rising open interest is often interpreted as heightened investor interest in the asset and a growing spike in open positions. Notably, Chainlink recorded major liquidation around the $13.55 and $14.40 levels. With these views, the bulls have been dominating the asset.
PEPE Price Analysis
Meanwhile, Pepe Coin has been one of the best performers in the past week, registering a triple-digit price increase. The meme token hit a new all-time high of $0.00002438 after securing Robinhood and Coinbase listing, and its market capitalization exploded above the $10 billion mark but dropped to $8.4 billion to become the third largest meme coin.
The on-chain technical structure suggests that the token has been retesting its upper critical resistance level around the $0.00002500 mark. Its relative strength index has been hovering around the 72 mark. This suggests that the meme coin is overbought and could witness an impending consolidation. In addition, the price of PEPE has been trading above its 10-day simple moving average, aligning with bullish sentiments.
If the PEPE price fails to bounce off above its upper critical resistance level, it will decline toward the $0.00001900 mark, where it will find support. Any additional downturn could send the price of PEPE towards the $0.00001800 mark.
Chainlink, Pepe Coin, and Lunex Network Set For A Rally
While Chainlink and PEPE tokens represent intriguing opportunities for long-term gains, Lunex Network offers great prospects for those seeking both short-term and long-term sustainability due to its passive income strategy.
