Litecoin-Themed Meme Coin $LESTER Hits $100M Market Cap As Smart Trader Nets Massive Profits

Without pause, the Litecoin-inspired meme coin $LESTER has surged to an impressive $100 million market valuation.
Among the many players riding this wave, one savvy trader, identified as FWuPs…TDf6y, managed to capitalize on the price rally, executing a series of calculated trades that yielded extraordinary returns.
This trader liquidated their holdings at near-peak prices just five hours ago, turning an initial investment of 55.18 SOL (approximately $13,201) into a staggering $556,000 profit—a jaw-dropping return on investment of 4,109.7%.
The strategy employed was remarkably sharp and disciplined. Observing two distinct price surges, the trader progressively sold off their holdings—first at five times the initial price during the first two waves and then doubling their gains on the third run before exiting entirely. This approach demonstrates a keen understanding of market momentum and the timing required to maximize gains.
Over the past seven days, this individual has accrued a total profit of $1.45 million through player-versus-player (PVP) trading, despite maintaining a modest win rate of only 30%. Their performance far outshines many other high-frequency traders, proving that calculated risk-taking and precise timing can outweigh sheer volume or accuracy in trading.
The meteoric rise of $LESTER and the profits earned by smart money traders highlight the potential of meme coins to deliver outsized returns—if approached with strategy and caution.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: dvigalet/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch