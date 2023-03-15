Litecoin (LTC), TMS Network (TMSN), and Avalanche (AVAX) Look Set to Experience Major Gains in April 2023

There is no doubt that the slumbering giant of the crypto bull run will soon awaken, and pundits are expecting markets to rise in April 2023. Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) are primed for appreciable growth in April, while TMS Network (TMSN) is headed towards a profitable future with its first phase of presale already sold out.
Litecoin (LTC) – Profiting From Unique Transaction Protocol
Litecoin (LTC) was the first significant cryptocurrency to implement Segregated Witness (SegWit), a protocol upgrade designed to increase the transaction capacity of the blockchain network. SegWit was originally proposed for Bitcoin but abandoned after community resistance. In contrast, the Litecoin (LTC) community welcomed the protocol and implemented it in May 2017.
SegWit helps to increase the efficiency of the Litecoin (LTC) network by separating the transaction signature data from the transaction data, allowing for more transactions to fit into each block. This lowers congestion and transaction fees on the Litecoin (LTC) network while improving network Security.
Several companies, such as Re/Max, Travala, and several airlines, embraced Litecoin (LTC) and accepts payment for goods and services in Litecoin (LTC) tokens.
The successful implementation of SegWit on Litecoin (LTC) paved the way for its adoption on other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, which eventually implemented the protocol upgrade in August 2017.
Avalanche (AVAX) – Hybrid Consensus Makes For Versatile Blockchain Development
Launched in 2020 by Emin Gün Sirer, a computer science professor and blockchain expert, and his team at Ava Labs. What sets Avalanche (AVAX) apart from other cryptocurrencies is its consensus mechanism that uses a hybrid of proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve consensus on the network. This allows for faster and more efficient block confirmation times, with the potential for up to 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) on the Avalanche (AVAX) network.
A unique feature of Avalanche (AVAX) is its focus on interoperability, which allows Avalanche (AVAX) to connect and interact with other blockchain networks. This is achieved through the use of the Avalanche (AVAX) Bridge Protocol, which enables the transfer of assets between different blockchains without intermediaries or third-party platforms.
Avalanche (AVAX) has gained attention for developing a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with several decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols built on the Avalanche (AVAX) platform. These include stablecoins, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and lending and borrowing platforms.
TMS Network (TMSN) – The Perfect Trading Platform Sees Presale Buy-In
TMS Network (TMSN) is an upcoming decentralized exchange developed on the Ethereum blockchain and is already luring investors with its product offering.
By using Ethereum’s smart contract capacity, TMS Network (TMSN) developed an exchange that allows traders and investors to buy and sell not just cross-platform but across the digital divide and invest in traditional financial markets such as forex and derivatives too.
However, TMS Network (TMSN) is not just about a wide net of assets but also about trading ease. With an integrated strategy builder whereby traders can test their tactics without committing any real money, and trading bots will take care of trading when active trading is not possible, TMS Network (TMSN) provides traders with all the necessary tools.
More than just tools, TMS Network (TMSN) is data-driven with on-chain analytics, price aggregation, and arbitrage signals available to users, making TMS Network (TMSN) the perfect trading tool.
TMS Network (TMSN) sold out during its first presale phase generating over half a million dollars of liquidity, but investors can now benefit from the second phase of presale, where tokens are available for $0.025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.