Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) looks to be on a downward turn, New Crypto Pushd (PUSHD) shows no signs of slowing down

Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have turned in mediocre performances in the past week, with Litecoin (LTC) trading at $66.29, or 11.61% in the past week, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trading at $250.22, or -5.29% at the same time frame. However, crypto analysts pick one cryptocurrency project in its presale phase to outperform both tokens in 2024 and do at least a 20x this year: Pushd (PUSHD). Here’s why.
Will Litecoin (LTC) Prices Catch Up With Rising Active Addresses?
Litecoin (LTC) active addresses briefly exceeded Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the past several days, largely attributed to over 2 million ordinals being minted on Litecoin (LTC). However, despite the increased address activity for Litecoin (LTC), token prices have had mediocre price movements. That has led to an extended accumulation phase for retail investors, with some optimistic about a positive divergence and a consequent increase in prices. Will Litecoin (LTC) reverse the trend of selling pressure and make substantial gains in 2024? Watch this space.
Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Finally Ready to Pump?
The Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG), a fund reportedly holding over 300,000 units of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), reached a 24-month high according to a Reddit post in the r/BTC forum. The fund values each Bitcoin Cash (BCH) unit at approximately $600. This surge in value indicates a massive infusion of fresh capital into Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Additionally, the valuation is a little over double the current Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price of $250.22. The remarkable finding posits a bullish year for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which might see prices hit $400+ behind the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, the Bitcoin halving in April, and the bull market shortly thereafter.
Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Surges into Stage 2 With Over 10,000 Participants
Revolutionary decentralized online marketplace Pushd (PUSHD) is marching full speed ahead with stage 2 of its presale phase after selling out stage 1 in several days and drawing over 10,000 registrants thus far. The protocol is launching the world’s first viable decentralized alternative to online marketplace platforms like eBay, Alibaba, and Amazon coinciding with the launch of its (PUSHD) native token.
Pushd will offer a full-featured ecommerce platform supporting buying, selling, trading, and auctions without the problems conventional Web2 platforms bring to the ecommerce equation. For instance, Pushd will feature low transaction fees, no KYC processes and listing charges, instant payments and transaction finality, and fully transparent operations and governance. But perhaps the icing on the cake is that (PUSHD) token holders are entitled to earning a portion of the proceeds generated by the Pushd marketplace, giving them an alternative income stream just by holding.
Join the Future of Ecommerce with the Pushd (PUSHD) Presale
There’s no other presale in 2024 offering the same potential as Pushd (PUSHD) does as far as price potential, value proposition, and team expertise. It’s an easy 20x from this point. Don’t miss out on the next big thing in ecommerce and join the hottest investment opportunity of the year.
X (f.k.a. Twitter) https://twitter.com/pushdstore
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
