List of Altcoin Names Poised to Surpass BNB by 2025; Solana, Tron, and This Competitor Exchange Token

Solana (SOL), renowned for its proof-of-stake mechanism, has strong goodwill spanning years, while Tron (TRX) has recently entered the green zone, soaring by 4.05% in a week. Meanwhile, the emerging deFi platform DTX Exchange is poised to outshine the altcoin giants with its diverse trading options and a powerful presale that has raised over $1.36 million in record time.
Solana (SOL) Price Movement Signals a Rebound
Standing firm against BNB, Solana (SOL) currently trades at $143.62, with a huge $67 billion market cap and a 24-hour trading volume of $3.1 billion. Lately, Solana (SOL) investors have shown concerns about its draining performance, as the token has stuck below $150 since the start of the month.
The technical indicators of Solana (SOL) indicate that even though the token hasn’t gone above the $150 mark, its price performance might display a rebound in the coming days, given the community support. If Solana (SOL) holds its price point to where it is right now, the market sentiment might turn things around for the project, and it might reclaim $160 soon.
To get a clearer picture of the ongoing scenario, the historical trend followed by Solana (SOL) has displayed similar price movements. Previously, the Solana (SOL) price had been raised to an all-time high and dropped all gains amid the bear market that followed the 2021 bull run. However, the current trend is bullish, given a 13.91% surge in its trading volume.
Tron (TRX) Performance Analysis & Future Outlook
Launched in 2017 by the Tron Foundation, Tron (TRX) has jumped about 73.65% since 2023. The altcoin currently holds a circulating supply of 86,964,424,000 TRX tokens and owns the 11th position with a $11.46 billion market cap. As of August 16, Tron (TRX) is reading at $0.13 with a slight 2.57% surge in its 24-hour trading volume of $329.30 million.
Depending on the market sentiment, the Tron (TRX) price could surpass its resistance level and hit a record high of $0.144 by the end of Q3 if the market regains momentum. On the other hand, if the bears continue to take over the market, this might result in a severe decline toward a steep low of $0.12.
In terms of its developmental challenges, the Tron (TRX) blockchain might fail to gain momentum in the upcoming cycle if it receives regulatory pressure and will drop to lower levels as a result. That being said, traders can expect an average price of $0.14 for Tron (TRX) or a maximum low of $0.080 in 2024.
DTX Exchange To Surpass BNB With Its Powerful Presale Rally
As Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) display strong market sentiments with their respective performance indicators, DTX Exchange is joining the big leagues with its booming presale rally that has raised $1.36 million in record time. Thanks to its cutting-edge L1 blockchain technology, DTX anticipates a high-end VulcanX upgrade in the coming months.
DTX Exchange’s powerful presale rally clearly indicates that its selling potential isn’t affected by the market sentiment at all. Given the fact that the majority of the altcoins solely rely on Bitcoin’s performance for going bullish or bearish, DTX Exchange has defied all odds with its high upside potential reflected in the viral presale collection which is ending soon.
DTX Exchange offers trading features like 1,000x leverage, distributed liquidity pools, non-custodial wallets, and ‘no KYC requirements’ that make it an appealing investment option amid a fluctuating market sentiment. Investors feel confident investing their capital in an exchange that offers enticing benefits in addition to monetary gains.
Investors Seek Shelter In DTX Presale Amid Bearish Market
As this viral exchange has raised millions even before its launch, investors from other communities like Solana (SOL), BNB, and Tron (TRX) feel more confident in offloading other assets and moving towards DTX Exchange for safer, secure, and highly converting crypto investment in 2024.
Expert crypto analysts are calling DTX Exchange the next Solana (SOL) given its current bullish momentum that is poised to outshine altcoin giants with its cutting-edge blockchain technology and future upgrades resulting in further technological advancements and growth.
Now is the ideal time to join DTX’s ongoing presale, which has already raised $1,360,160 in record time and is only weeks away from closing its skyrocketing presale.
