Lido Finance Launches Community Staking Module As Whale Sells Off $LDO At A Loss

November 3, 2024

Earlier this week, Lido Finance ($LDO) introduced the Community Staking Module (CSM) on the Ethereum mainnet, marking a significant development in its liquid staking solutions for proof-of-stake (PoS) networks.

CSM opens with an Early Adoption phase, where select solo stakers and high-performing participants from the testnet stage gain initial access.

This module enables any node operator to use Lido on Ethereum to run validators, with the capital requirement reduced to just 2.4 $ETH for the first validator.

By lowering the entry threshold, Lido aims to make validator operations more accessible to a broader range of participants.

In other $LDO news, a whale known as 0x9244 recently liquidated its entire $LDO holdings, realizing a significant loss. The whale offloaded 458,860 $LDO (worth about $489,600) in exchange for 181.6 $ETH, approximately one hour ago.

This trade marked an estimated $900,000 loss, as the tokens were primarily acquired three years ago across multiple wallets at an average purchase price of $2.50.

$LDO Bad Run Over The Past Year

The timing of this large sell-off coincides with a challenging period for $LDO, which currently trades at a notably lower level, showing a 40% decline over the past year. Despite recent price declines, the launch of the Community Staking Module represents a strategic move by Lido to expand its user base and improve accessibility in the staking ecosystem.

As the CSM’s adoption phase unfolds, Lido’s approach could attract more stakers seeking to participate in Ethereum’s validator network with reduced capital requirements, potentially influencing $LDO’s market dynamics in the long term.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

