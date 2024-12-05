Largest DOGE Holder Buys Another 1.581M DOGE, Holding Over $10.55M Worth

Whale 0xb16, known as “theunipcs.eth,” has strengthened their position as the largest Dogecoin (DOGE) holder by purchasing an additional 1.581 million DOGE for $449,000.
The whale spent 121 ETH to acquire these tokens at an average price of $0.284.
Currently, theunipcs.eth holds an impressive 36.638 million DOGE, valued at $10.55 million. With an average acquisition price of $0.03877, the whale enjoys an unrealized profit of $9.12 million—a staggering 637% gain.
The whale’s accumulation began on August 20, 2024, with a total investment of 477.63 ETH ($1.43 million) to acquire 36.938 million DOGE. Despite holding such a large stake, they have yet to sell any DOGE, apart from donating 300,000 tokens (worth $105,000) to blockchain investigator ZachXBT on November 13.
Beyond DOGE, theunipcs.eth also maintains a diverse portfolio of meme and altcoins:
– FLOKI: 14.657 billion tokens worth $3.32 million, with an unrealized profit of $882,000 (+36.3%).
– CAT: 66.11 billion tokens valued at $2.76 million, with a $2.03 million profit (+278%).
– TOKEN: 14.6 million tokens worth $1.04 million, with a modest gain of $50,800 (+4.86%).
– MAGA: 6.273 billion tokens worth $404,000, boasting a 608% profit ($347,000).
DOGE’s price surged by 16.52% in the past 24 hours, adding momentum to the whale’s holdings. As one of the most influential participants in the DOGE ecosystem, their continued investments could signal growing confidence in the meme coin’s long-term potential.
For real-time updates on the whale’s portfolio performance, visit the visualizer tracking their unrealized profits and losses.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: Kanchanara on Unsplash // Image Effects by Colorcinch