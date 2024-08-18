July 2024 Fundraising Report: Infrastructure, Blockchain Services, And DeFi Lead The Way

In July 2024, the fundraising landscape saw significant activity, with an estimated $878 million raised across 162 projects.
The month highlighted a strong investor focus on the Infrastructure, Blockchain Service, and DeFi sectors, which continue to attract substantial capital.
First, these were the top 10 projects that had raised the most funds in July
Top Fundraising Rounds
Seed Rounds dominated July’s fundraising, accounting for $299 million raised by 44 projects. This was closely followed by Undisclosed Rounds, which saw a similar number of projects securing funds. Infrastructure projects stood out as the most favored investment, securing $339 million across 46 projects, making it the leading sector for the month.
Sector Breakdown
Within the Infrastructure sector, Mining, Layer 2, and Social Network projects emerged as the top sub-sectors, attracting the most funding. These areas of focus reflect the growing interest in building foundational technologies that can support the broader blockchain ecosystem.
Check out the top 10 projects by highest amount of funds raised in Infrastructure Sector
Blockchain Services also drew significant investment, ranking as the second-largest sector by funds raised. AI and Data/Cloud Services projects were particularly successful, raising a combined total of $131 million across six projects. This trend underscores the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies within the blockchain space.
Blockchain Service is the next sectors in terms of second highest amount of funds raised
Accordingly, the total funds raised from AI and Data/Cloud Services projects were $131M, combined from 6 projects
DeFi projects were the third most funded sector, with key sub-sectors including Lending, Yield, Liquid Staking, and Real-World Assets (RWA). These areas continue to drive innovation in decentralized finance, attracting both capital and attention from investors.
Top 10 Projects by Amount of Funds Raised from DeFi sector
Investment Ranges and Key Players
Most projects in July successfully raised between $1-3 million, with 48 rounds falling within this range. Animoca Brands and OKX Ventures emerged as the most active investors, leading a combined 83 investments, with 19 and 13 lead investments, respectively.
Conclusion
As July closes, it’s evident that investment trends are favoring Infrastructure, Blockchain Services, and DeFi projects, with significant attention on Mining platforms, Layer 2 solutions, AI, Cloud Services, Yield, and Liquid Staking. These trends are likely to continue shaping the fundraising landscape in the coming months.
