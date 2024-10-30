It Might Be Too Late to Buy Solana; But These 3 Early Altcoins Still Have 300% Upside Left

The recovery in the cryptocurrency market has pulled investors towards the renowned cryptocurrency project.
As a result, large market-cap altcoins like Solana (SOL) have regained strength, but according to analysts, Solana (SOL) might not be able to replicate its early gains, and they are betting on emerging companies who have room for growth.
We will discuss three early altcoins – NEIRO, LayerZero (ZRO), and DTX Exchange (DTX). These cryptocurrencies may provide gains similar to Solana (SOL), and one has the potential to surpass SOL in the coming month.
Will NEIRO Reach $1 Billion Market Cap?
After its recent meteoric rise, NEIRO has been one of the most discussed cryptocurrencies in the market. In the last 30 days, NEIRO has gained 54%, while its yearly percentage return has exceeded the five-digit mark. From the peak of 15 October, it has retracted back to the previous resistance, which is potential support for the price.
NEIRO has built a loyal following, especially among memecoin enthusiasts. This dedicated community and positive market vibes have created a strong “fear of missing out” effect, pushing its value even higher. NEIRO’s listings on major platforms like Binance, KuCoin, and Bybit have also boosted its visibility and made it more accessible to a wide audience.
LayerZero (ZRO) Falls To Lower Support, Opportunity For Reversal?
LayerZero (ZRO) has completed its second leg of the downtrend after falling from the $3.8 support zone. LayerZero’s market cap has decreased by 30% in the last month. LayerZero (ZRO) has found support at the ascending trendline, which it has followed since June this year. This support has been tested thrice before, which makes it a potential reversal play for LayerZero (ZRO)
Layerzero (ZRO) is an open-source, permanent messaging protocol that enables fully interoperable, multichain applications. It offers a unified messaging solution that tackles a major challenge in crypto: the isolation of different blockchains. With so many diverse chains, each hosting its unique applications, Layerzero (ZRO) bridges these gaps, allowing for seamless communication and collaboration across chains.
DTX Exchange (DTX) Named As Best Performing Newcomer
While NEIRO is facing a short-term correction after the massive run, and LayerZero (ZRO) has yet to confirm the reversal, the DTX Exchange has become the main focus for institutional and retail investors. Investors who entered the first stage of the DTX presale have generated a great ROI even in weak market conditions. Emerging project analysts have speculated that the DTX Exchange will be the top gainer in the bull rally.
With its recent listing on Coinmarketcap, DTX Exchange has raised $6.1 million in six weeks, earning the title of fastest-selling presale ever. At the start of the first stage, an analyst predicted it would grow tenfold, and it has already garnered 300% from the start.
The major reason DTX Exchange brought explosive moves is its unique infrastructure. DTX is the first-ever hybrid exchange with the most secure wallet in the industry. Also, its proprietary wallet, Phoenix, is going live on November 2nd. This wallet is designed to provide easy and flawless asset transactions.
Analyzing its fundamentals, this is just the start of DTX’s growth journey, and it can scale massively in the coming years. With big changes on the way, the ongoing presale offers a prime opportunity for substantial returns on investment.
