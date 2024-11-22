Is XRP About to Explode? How Trump’s Victory Is Affecting XRP Price Amidst JetBolt Growth

Ripple’s XRP showed a 68% price increase in the last 7 days following Trump’s victory, climbing to $1.13 as of press time. With its rapid upward movement XRP is once again the subject of investor speculation about whether its price could soar to a new all-time high ahead of Trump’s inauguration in 2025.
Meanwhile, JetBolt (JBOLT)—a new rising altcoin player—is making headlines with innovative zero-gas technology and impressive presale performance that has already sold over 66 million tokens rapidly after its launch.
As the president-elect prepares to return to the oval office, crypto natives are wondering: Is XRP about to explode and how is Trump’s victory affecting XRP’s price? In this piece, we also try to answer: What’s fueling JetBolt’s amazing presale success?
Can XRP explode and reach a $2 milestone?
With XRP surpassing $1 for the first time in three years, analysts suggest XRP could hit its $2 milestone despite its ongoing legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Interestingly, this surge happened shortly after Donald Trump, who is widely known for his pro-crypto stance, won the US presidential elections on November 5th. According to CoinMarketCap’s data, XRP surged by 110.7% in the past 2 weeks following Trump’s win.
Chart showing XRP’s price increases following Trump’s win according to data from CoinMarketCap
Currently trading between $1.07 and $1.13 today, XRP continues to signal optimism as its price reached an all-time high of $1.27 last week after lingering around the $0.052 range for most of October.
Analysts suggest that Trump’s promise made during his presidential campaign regarding changes at the SEC and a possible more pro-Web3 push has contributed to XRP’s price increase in November.
Analysts are also speculating that a Trump presidency could be instrumental in finally resolving the SEC’s case against Ripple, eventually helping XRP focus on reaching higher price levels which could impact its $2 goal.
How JetBolt brings exciting new Blockchain innovations to the fore?
JetBolt (JBOLT), a new altcoin featuring innovative zero-gas technology and AI-powered tools, is also making headlines amid the shifting crypto landscape prior to Trump’s incoming administration.
With over 66 million tokens sold, the JetBolt presale has, drawing interest from both crypto enthusiasts and whales alike. Zero gas technology, one of JetBolt’s primary features, focuses on eliminating gas fees and improving the user experience. By offering lightning-fast transactions with instant finality, JetBolt positions itself as a revolutionary next-generation altcoin for 2024 and 2025.
JetBolt’s easy-to-earn staking system elevates users’ staking experience by offering additional rewards for active stakers who use the JetBolt platform to connect with their friends.
During JetBolt’s ongoing presale, early buyers can enjoy up to 25% bonus tokens when they make batch purchases or when they buy their tokens via Alpha Box packages.
Conclusion: Is XRP About to Explode Under Trump’s Presidency?
While Ripple Labs’ legal battle against the SEC continues to put pressure on XRP’s current price, a new pro-crypto administration under Trump may be the perfect catalyst for XRP to gain momentum, surge, and achieve new heights. Meanwhile, the new altcoin, JetBolt, continues to attract crypto enthusiasts and whales with its zero-gas technology and other revolutionary features. Despite the overall positive sentiment of the incoming Trump presidency towards cryptocurrencies, predicting whether XRP will explode is next to impossible. However, it’s clear to market observers that recent bullish winds have pumped XRP’s sails, pushing it to new levels above $1 while demand for next-gen altcoins continues to grow.
Get JetBolt’s latest updates by checking out the links below:
- JetBolt Website: https://jetbolt.io/
- JetBolt on X/Twitter: https://x.com/jetboltofficial
- Telegram Channel: https://t.me/jetboltcoin
This article does not provide financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, have risks, and prices can change very often and without notice. Make sure to carry out your own research before making any crypto purchases.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.