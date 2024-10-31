Is Worldcoin Redefining Digital Identity In Web3?

October 30, 2024

With millions of users already onboard and a strong commitment to privacy, Worldcoin is positioning itself at the forefront of the digital identity revolution for Web3.

Here’s a look at what’s driving the excitement:

– Orb 2.0: Enhanced with advanced AI capabilities, Orb 2.0 offers faster and more reliable identity verifications.
– World ID: A privacy-first digital identity solution that enables seamless and secure interactions.
– World App: A versatile super app designed to serve all your Web3 needs.

WorldCoin WLD Deposited Into Exchanges 

Meanwhile, Alameda Research has been actively depositing Worldcoin tokens (WLD) on exchanges. Just five hours ago, they moved 143,770 WLD (worth approximately $297,600) to a centralized exchange (CEX).

Since August 9, Alameda has deposited around 2 million WLD tokens (valued at $3.46 million) to Binance in small increments, likely aimed at settling debts.

They still hold a substantial 23.01 million WLD (around $47.6 million) and, at the current rate, may need over three years to liquidate their remaining balance.

In addition to these developments, Worldcoin recently rebranded as “World” and launched the World Chain—a cutting-edge Layer 2 network powered by the OP Stack toolkit. With the mainnet now live, World ID holders can take advantage of rapid transaction speeds, lower fees, and heightened security. This new infrastructure not only streamlines user experiences but also paves the way for future innovations.

Worldcoin’s advancements signal a promising path toward secure, user-centric digital identities in the evolving Web3 landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

