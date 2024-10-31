Is Worldcoin Redefining Digital Identity In Web3?

With millions of users already onboard and a strong commitment to privacy, Worldcoin is positioning itself at the forefront of the digital identity revolution for Web3.
Here’s a look at what’s driving the excitement:
– Orb 2.0: Enhanced with advanced AI capabilities, Orb 2.0 offers faster and more reliable identity verifications.
– World ID: A privacy-first digital identity solution that enables seamless and secure interactions.
– World App: A versatile super app designed to serve all your Web3 needs.
WorldCoin WLD Deposited Into Exchanges
Meanwhile, Alameda Research has been actively depositing Worldcoin tokens (WLD) on exchanges. Just five hours ago, they moved 143,770 WLD (worth approximately $297,600) to a centralized exchange (CEX).
Since August 9, Alameda has deposited around 2 million WLD tokens (valued at $3.46 million) to Binance in small increments, likely aimed at settling debts.
They still hold a substantial 23.01 million WLD (around $47.6 million) and, at the current rate, may need over three years to liquidate their remaining balance.
Alameda Research deposited 143.77K WLD ($297.6K) $WLD to CEX 5 hours ago.
Since Aug 9, they have deposited 2M WLD ($3.46M) to #Binance in multiple small batches, likely to repay creditors.
They still have 23.01M WLD ($47.6M) left and may require over 3 years to fully liquidate… pic.twitter.com/MMXNPG1F2o
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) October 30, 2024
In addition to these developments, Worldcoin recently rebranded as “World” and launched the World Chain—a cutting-edge Layer 2 network powered by the OP Stack toolkit. With the mainnet now live, World ID holders can take advantage of rapid transaction speeds, lower fees, and heightened security. This new infrastructure not only streamlines user experiences but also paves the way for future innovations.
Worldcoin’s advancements signal a promising path toward secure, user-centric digital identities in the evolving Web3 landscape.
Worldcoin has officially rebranded as World and launched World Chain, a cutting-edge Layer 2 solution built using the OP Stack toolkit.
With the mainnet now live, World ID holders can benefit from lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and enhanced security—paving the way for… pic.twitter.com/9apcPMjUXO
— 𝐓𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐘🎚️ (@defi__teddy) October 28, 2024
