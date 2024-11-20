Is Another SUI ATH on the Horizon? TRON (TRX) Crossed $0.2 – IntelMarkets (INTL) Eyes 100X Gain Amid AI Frenzy 

The altcoin market is on the upside and leading in gains are Sui (SUI) and TRON (TRX). The former recently registered an all-time high and targets another given recent price actions. Meanwhile, the Layer-1 token TRX crossed $0.2 and is an inch away from its ATH.
At the same time, investors are showing a keen interest in IntelMarkets (INTL). This new AI coin is at the heart of the current market buzz amid the growing AI frenzy. Its intriguing blend of AI and DeFi sets the stage for massive growth—one of the new DeFi projects to watch out for.
IntelMarkets (INTL): On Track for a 100X Gain
The viral AI crypto IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new altcoin to keep on the radar. Its AI-DeFi narrative and significant upside potential are key attractions, driving retail and whale interest. With over $2.4 million raised in early funding in record time, the community is growing at a rapid pace.
Meanwhile, the presale kicked off at $0.009 in the first stage and its jump to $0.054 in the sixth stage is a 500% increase. This highlights its potential and considering its upside potential, it is arguably the best new crypto to invest in. Top analysts are optimistic about a 100x gain after listing—a promising wave not to miss.
Further driving demand and set to contribute to its growth is its unique offering as an AI-powered trading platform. It will combine artificial intelligence with blockchain technology and DeFi, poised to transform the $264 billion crypto trading market. Unlike conventional trading protocols, its trading bots will be trained on over 100,000 data points and the exchange will be compatible with the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.
Sui (SUI): New ATH Soon?
Sui (SUI) has had a remarkable year. The Layer-1 crypto has gone on several price discoveries, soaring 600% on the yearly chart. Its latest all-time high was $3.9, recorded earlier this week. With the bulls not running out of steam, another ATH is on the horizon.
The Sui price increased over 15% in the weekly timeframe, retailing above $3.7. As it aims for a breakout above $4 and goes on price discovery, it is one of the altcoins to watch. Besides, given its growth prospects, it is among the best cryptos to invest in.
Painting a bullish picture are key technical indicators like the 10-EMA ($3.41) and 10-SMA ($3.47). Moreover, crypto analysts like Maelius hint at $10 being the top—a good entry from the current price. Uddomains, another analyst, anticipates a possible leg up to $6 and then $9.
TRON (TRX) Crossed $0.2 and Approaches ATH
The Layer-1 crypto TRON (TRX) swung high, approaching its 2018 all-time high of $0.3. Outperforming many top altcoins, the TRON price soared 15% in the past seven days, trading above $0.2. It gained 30% on the monthly charts, cementing its status among the top crypto coins.
With room for growth, crypto analyst Intuit_Trading predicts a rally to $20. While this might sound ambitious, it isn’t impossible. Meanwhile, Kingin Crypto, another analyst, believes a rally above the $0.2 resistance might be the start of a parabolic run.
Moreover, the MACD level (12, 26) and the altcoin price trading above the 20-VWMA ($0.17755) are bullish indicators. On track for further gains, TRON (TRX) is one of the altcoins to watch.
IntelMarkets (INTL) to Rival Sui (SUI) and TRON (TRX)?
IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new AI crypto with substantial growth prospects. Its AI-powered trading platform is set for adoption, positioning the INTL token for huge gains. Given the potential 100x rally after listing, it might be a more compelling pick than Sui (SUI) and TRON (TRX).
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.