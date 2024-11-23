Influential Support for BlockDAG; Updates on Solana & XRP

Crypto Influencers Eye BlockDAG’s Bullish $142.5M Presale & BULLRUN100 Offer; Latest on XRP & Solana
The cryptocurrency scene is alive with significant activity as Solana discloses a $70.9 billion monthly DEX trading volume, and XRP surpasses the $1 level following an 83% increase. Solana’s performance is largely driven by memecoin trades, with platforms like Raydium at the forefront, while XRP’s jump is spurred by speculations about regulatory developments.
BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining traction during this bullish period, receiving accolades from renowned crypto personalities like @cryptogems555 for its ambitious objectives and the unique BULLRUN100 offer.
This project has successfully raised close to $142.5 million in its current presale, presenting stunning 2240% gains to early participants. With only 5 days left to utilize the bonus, the interest is peaking as more people rush to receive an extra 100% BDAG coins on each purchase.
Explore Solana’s Market Performance
Solana excels in the decentralized finance arena, with its DEX trading volumes reaching $70.9 billion last month. Trading activities soared to $41.39 billion from $18.1 billion within a week, fueled by the memecoin craze, where Raydium accounts for 69% of the transactions.
However, this rapid growth raises sustainability concerns, heavily reliant on speculative memecoin trades. Moreover, past network outages have brought up questions about Solana’s reliability as it continues to scale.
XRP Achieves Milestone: Price Analysis Amid Regulatory Buzz
Recent analyses show XRP breaking the $1 mark, a first in over three years, predominantly propelled by rumors of SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s potential departure, a central figure in Ripple’s regulatory disputes.
Should XRP stabilize above $1.05, it could potentially ascend to $1.50 shortly. Conversely, a drop below $1 might see it retract to the significant $0.74 resistance level. Additionally, the ongoing regulatory issues with the SEC loom over its prospects.
Countdown to BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 Offer Closure
The excitement in the crypto market is palpable as Solana’s DEX trading volumes reach new highs and XRP surpasses the $1 mark, spurred by speculation about SEC decisions. Amidst this positive market trend, leading crypto influencers like @cryptogems555 are shining a spotlight on BlockDAG, showcasing it as a promising Layer 1 blockchain initiative.
In a recent post, he extolled BlockDAG’s ambitious goals and its BULLRUN100 promotion, noting its potential to generate significant returns. Activating this promo code at purchase not only doubles the BDAG coins received but also grants prior access to BlockDAG’s upcoming airdrops, allowing users to begin trading and reaping profits ahead of the crowd.
He also praised BlockDAG’s solid infrastructure, comparing it favorably with leading Layer 1 networks such as Kaspa, and encouraged his followers to participate swiftly before the remaining presale batches are depleted.
Since its debut, BlockDAG has accumulated nearly $142.5 million through the sale of over 15.9 billion BDAG coins. Participants who joined early have witnessed remarkable gains of 2240%, as coin prices rose from $0.001 to $0.0234 across 26 presale stages.
The swift rise of BlockDAG is credited to its modern use of hybrid technology, combining a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with Proof of Work (PoW) to achieve unparalleled scalability and security. This advanced approach has attracted over 170,000 unique holders from around the globe.
With just 5 days left to utilize the BULLRUN100 code and the 26th presale batch nearing its conclusion, now is an ideal time for those considering this dynamic project to make their move.
Key Crypto Coins to Keep an Eye On
As the crypto sector enjoys a wave of optimism, with Solana’s DEX volumes reaching all-time highs and XRP ascending past $1, the buzz continues to grow. Among the standout coins, BlockDAG has been identified as a top contender, supported by endorsements from influential figures like @cryptogems555.
Enthusiasm is mounting as thousands of new holders join, bolstered by the network’s nearly $142.5 million presale revenue and a dramatic 2240% increase in price. The popularity and demand for BDAG crypto presale coin have surged as the time to capitalize on the BULLRUN100 offer dwindles to under 5 days. For those seeking potentially transformative crypto gains, BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 promotion presents a compelling opportunity.
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.