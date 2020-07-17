Industrialists for the industry: new exchange service from the experienced cryptoplayers

The recent revival of the crypto market overrides the negative forecasts describing the death of crypto. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic downturn increases the investor’s attention to the coins. Many market players consider cryptocurrencies as an alternative investment asset, similar to gold or commodities. For those who operate on the cryptomarket and change one type of coin to another or fiat currency, Godex.io offers the exchange service.
Brief history and ideology of Godex.io
The owners of Godex.io call themselves “industrialists,” meaning their significant weight and experience in the crypto industry. The in-depth knowledge of the market and the communication with the major players helped to shape the main principles of service and make it useful and attractive for the clients. The owners say they just created the service they want to use themselves: simple, fast, and reliable. In fact, they became a “buyer persona”, the personalization of an ideal service customer.
The development of Godex.io started from the business requirements gathering. Numerous surveys show that there are three main criteria that cryptotraders check choosing the exchange service: rates, transaction speed, and service reliability. Every client of the cryptoexchange wants to get the money quickly and safely without overpaying. So, the service owners invested in the facility to make it meet the best client’s expectations.
Taking in attention the nature of the cryptomarket, Godex.io rejected the idea of collecting and keeping the clients’ personal information. In this way, the service pays respect to information subject to financial secrecy. Moreover, this policy decreases the risks related to hacker attacks and information leak: no sensitive information can be obtained from the website.
What is Godex.io now?
Now Godex.io is one of the fastest exchange services on the market – order execution time varies from 5 to 30 minutes. The time depends on the confirmation speed in a decentralized network: it takes longer for amounts of more than 1 BTC. The service reliability is based on the modern security protocols and physical protection for the servers. At last, Godex.io tracks, accumulates, and analyses the exchange rates from Bitfinex, HITBtc, Binance, and many other partners to form the best possible price for its clients.
For the sophisticated cryptoplayers, Godex.io offers more than 200 coins to exchange and no exchange limits. These options are for cryptotraders who make money on the rate difference and use the extensive number of altcoins. Usually, the exchange services limit their business with the most accessible coins – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple. Godex.io moves forward and works with many altcoins, check the full list on the website. No limit means that a client can exchange any amount per transaction, and the daily number of transactions is not limited.
How does it work?
The exchange process is as simple as pie: the client chooses the exchange pair, then deposits the first coin, waits for a short time, and gets the second coin. Godex.io requires no registration, but the client should have the cryptowallet. There are many online services for cryptowallets, so it is not a problem. No registration is required: as it is said above, the service values anonymity and does not collect personal data.
Without wasting money on advertising, Godex.io developed the partner program. The service owners believe this is a win-win scheme: a partner can earn extra money, and the service reaches the right target audience in the shortest possible way. There is nothing new in such cooperation outside the cryptoworld, so why not use the same scheme for the cryptoexchange service. The owners of the popular crypto accounts – platforms, blogs, websites, etc. – can sign a partnership agreement and get the additional profit.
Currently, Godex.io provides its service for thousands of clients every day, completing more than 10,000 transactions daily. So, if you want to change one coin to another, try Godex.io and enjoy the fast transactions and the pleasant rates.
About Godex.io
Godex.io – cryptocurrency exchange service that offers access to more than 200 coins. With no obligatory registration, optimal rates, fast business processes, and no exchange limits, Godex.io won the reputation of the reliable exchange services among cryptotraders and other players on the market.
Godex Website – https://godex.io/
Godex Affiliate Program – https://godex.io/affiliate-program
Twitter – https://twitter.com/Godex_io
Medium – https://medium.com/@account_94523