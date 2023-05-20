If Web3 Replaces The Internet, Filecoin (FIL) and Tron (TRX) May Benefit. Can TMS Network (TMSN) Benefit, Too?

Every year has its own buzzwords – it was crypto in 2020, NFTs in 2021, and the metaverse in 2022, and now in 2023, it’s all about Web3. Web3 represents new and innovative online experiences that could be available very soon, and if it truly replaces the traditional internet, tokens such as Filecoin (FIL) and Tron (TRX) may benefit hugely.
However, what does this mean for newcomer token TMS Network (TMSN)? Could this decentralized investment platform also benefit from the innovation of Web3? It absolutely could, and if you’re keen to learn why, read on to find out!
Filecoin (FIL)
Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized file management platform that represents a whole new way of dealing with files and data. By hosting, transferring, and validating files within blockchain infrastructure, Filecoin (FIL) is able to greatly augment the existing security and privacy of traditional file transfer systems.
It’s likely that Web3 will involve updated file and data transfer systems, and if this comes true, Filecoin (FIL) is likely to be behind it. However, while Filecoin (FIL) will experience growth from this scenario, it will still be greatly limited by B2B file management. If Filecoin (FIL) really wanted to disrupt the Web3 market, it might be wiser to expand to offer consumer-level file management.
Tron (TRX)
Tron (TRX) is a crypto token that has focussed on sustainability from its very beginning. Tron (TRX) has invented its own “Sun Network” protocol, a blockchain framework that resembles the efficiency of modern PoS (Proof of Stake) tokens. This has allowed Tron (TRX) to greatly augment the cost and energy efficiency of crypto without having to rely on resource-intensive PoW (Proof of Work) protocols.
Unfortunately, Tron (TRX) is unlikely to experience as much success as Filecoin (FIL) in the event of a Web3 explosion. The reason for this is that Tron (TRX) faces enormous competition from hundreds of similarly efficient PoS tokens, whereas Filecoin (FIL) is a truly novel idea with very little competition. So, if Tron (TRX) wants to futureproof itself for the Web3 revolution, it will have to carefully consider what it needs to do to stand out as truly cutting-edge.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized platform that represents cutting-edge investment technology. As opposed to most investment platforms that focus on single assets or investor types, TMS Network (TMSN) has taken a unified approach, allowing its investors to trade just about any asset under the sun. This includes both crypto and derivatives, which means that traditional and futuristic investors alike have a place within TMS Network (TMSN).
With a 100% user-governed voting system, low fees, and a registration-free structure, TMS Network (TMSN) has been exploding in 2023, reaching dizzying heights of $0.088, which represents a 1700% valuation gain! Considering its cutting-edge status, it is likely that TMS Network (TMSN) will benefit far greater from Web3 than even Filecoin (FIL), and with Web3 just around the corner, it’s time for you to get involved!
Conclusion
Overall, Web3 represents the next generation of online experiences, which is exactly what tokens such as TMS Network (TMSN) and Filecoin (FIL) offer. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for tokens like TRON (TRX), which will need to release some new features fast if it’s going to be a part of the Web3 revolution!
However, it’s undeniable that TMS Network (TMSN) is set to be the real Web3 winner – the platform has identified the inefficiencies of existing investment platforms, replacing them with truly interconnected, accessible, and cutting-edge investment features. That is representative of a true Web3 winner, so get involved before it’s too late! TMS Network (TMSN) is only $0.088 right now, so there really is no excuse to miss out!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.