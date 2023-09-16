How Will the Homeland Pre-Beta Affect Axie Infinity (AXS)? The Sandbox (SAND) and Pomerdoge (POMD) Expected To Soar Soon

The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with exciting developments, and one name that stands out in recent news is the Homeland Pre-Beta phase of Axie Infinity (AXS). This development marks a crucial turning point for the game. Meanwhile, two other projects are also making waves in the crypto sphere – The Sandbox (SAND) and Pomerdoge (POMD). Keep reading to learn more about all these projects.
Axie Infinity (AXS): A New Update
Axie Infinity (AXS), the popular blockchain-based game, has made a groundbreaking move by shifting from the traditional seasonal format to a phase-based approach, exemplified by the Homeland Pre-Beta phase. This shift signifies a pivotal moment in the game’s evolution and how players interact with it.
Unlike the traditional seasonal format with a fixed timeline, Homeland Pre-Beta is here to stay indefinitely. This change allows players to immerse themselves in the Axie universe without the pressure of time constraints. Moreover, it rewards players with Axie Infinity coins by participating in crafting or battles.
This shift can attract more players and investors to the Axie ecosystem, which could drive AXS token adoption and price appreciation. Therefore, experts foresee the Axie Infinity price reaching $7.73 by December 2023.
The Sandbox (SAND): Experiencing an Uptrend
The Sandbox (SAND) is renowned for its user-generated content and virtual land ownership, which has garnered a dedicated community of creators and gamers. This strong foundation and its continued development position The Sandbox crypto as a valuable asset within crypto gaming.
In recent news, Binance dropped support for The Sandbox NFT staking. While the withdrawal of support from one exchange may have caused a temporary setback, the overall bullish trajectory of The Sandbox demonstrates its resilience and potential for future growth.
Due to all these reasons, experts remain bullish for The Sandbox crypto and its long-term growth potential. In fact, they predict that The Sandbox price will surge to $0.54 within Q4 of 2023.
Pomerdoge (POMD): Building A Path to Success
While Axie Infinity and The Sandbox are tokens worth watching, many analysts are also drawn to Pomerdoge (POMD). This play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform promises to revolutionize how players interact with blockchain-based games.
In the Pomergame, players can build up their in-game character to elite status. This means you can customize your avatar and create unique items, adding a personalized touch to your gaming experience.
Pomerdoge is also venturing into NFTs with a collection of 7,777 unique NFTs. While the exact benefits of owning one of these NFTs are still shrouded in mystery, they add an exciting layer of collectibility to the Pomerdoge ecosystem. To purchase these NFTs, you’ll need POMD tokens, creating an added incentive for buyers.
Currently, the POMD token is worth only $0.014 as it is in Phase One of its presale. As most traders know, buying in on promising projects is bound to generate long-term gains. This fact and its low market cap mean that POMD will soar much quicker than Axie Infinity and The Sandbox. Therefore, experts predict a 17x surge for it before the presale finishes.
